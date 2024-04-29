A day on Clarkson's farm: 'Weirdly, Jeremy's actually a really good pig farmer'

The farm shop is bustling, the pigs are oinking and Jeremy Clarkson is arguing with his farm manager Kaleb Cooper about whether or not to kill his pet goats. Yes, it’s just a normal day at Diddly Squat farm.

“Kaleb keeps saying, ‘Kill the goats! Go on, kill them. Then you can sell them, we can eat them,’” he tells us. “No, no, I want to keep them as lawnmowers.”

Cooper isn’t having it. “He's got 29 boy goats, yeah, so therefore they don't produce milk,” he shoots back. “They've got lovely eyes,” Clarkson replies weakly.

We are seated on haybales in a repurposed barn with a soundtrack of bleating goats coming from outside. Clarkson is sitting on high on a platform, also made of haybales, holding court to a rapt group of journalists and farming influencers (yes really), including two former Love Island contestants.

All this – including the arguing; the gang know how to put on a show – is, of course, to promote Clarkson’s Farm Season 3, the first episodes of which drop on Friday. For those who need a refresher: in 2008, former Top Gear presenter Clarkson bought Diddly Squat farm, a thousand-acre plot of land in Chipping Norton, when the land next to his house came up for sale.

Though there were no plans at the time to turn his life there into a show, some 16 years later, he has turned it into a globally successful reality TV series for Prime Video – so much of a success that it has broken viewing records and regularly attracts a stream of curious tourists to the Diddly Squat farm shop and burger van.

In addition to the general public, it’s also a hit amongst those who work the land for a living. Farmer and author James Rebanks said the presenter had done “done more for farmers in one series of Clarkson’s Farm than Countryfile achieved in 30 years”, and Clarkson himself has spoken about wanting to portray the genuine reality of life on a farm.

Why has it become so popular? Clarkson has his own opinions. “It's genuine reality television. What you see actually happens, and none of it’s planned,” he says.

(Prime Video)

“I mean the Grand Tour, everything was planned, literally everything. You know: ‘Richard, move your eyebrow that much.’ Nothing is planned on this. Nothing. I have no script.”

And a good thing too. This season’s chaos is sparked by Clarkson’s plan to “farm the unfarmed” – that is, to make a living from the woods and meadows around Diddly Squat, while Cooper has the job of making money from the farm’s arable land. The aim is to see who earns more by the end of the year, so cue scenes of him picking blackberries with a Henry Hoover, and destroying a dry-stone wall with a blackberry picking machine.

Adding to the chaos, Groove Armada’s Andy Cato turns up to espouse the virtues of eco-farming (he runs his own farm, it turns out) and ends up arguing with Cooper about ploughing.

In addition to their competition, this year pigs have arrived at Diddly Squat, and we’re duly driven to meet them through the massive wildflower fields that Clarkson has planted to refertilise the ground (“Jeremy loves the soil,” his land manager, Charlie Ireland, tells us solemnly).

We’re greeted by several pens’ worth of wriggling, squealing piglets: they’re Sandy and Blacks, which come from Oxford, a few miles down the road. Wow they are cute, even if they are destined to become sausages.

Why pigs? “I've always liked pigs,” Clarkson says. “My mother used to buy me toys pigs every Christmas and birthday, actually until I was in my 20s. I’ve got a huge collection of them. I’ve always been fond of pigs and I thought it would be fun to have them.”

“He's actually a really good pig farmer, weirdly,” Cooper adds. Little did they know what they were letting themselves in for, because the pigs provide much heartache in what is traditionally a knock-about, light entertainment reality show. Over four episodes, Clarkson and co first try and get them to breed and then fight to deal with what comes their way in the spring. It proved very sad, especially for Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan.

(Prime Video)

“They just died in alarming numbers and it was very heartbreaking,” he says (the cause of the terrible mortality rates is revealed in the series, but we’ve been sworn to secrecy). “I'd never ever seen Lisa cry, not once, ever until that all started unfolding.”

That’s now changed, thankfully – mostly due to an invention Clarkson helped make, but which we’re coyly told almost nothing about (apparently, it forms a major plot point in season four).

After meeting the pigs, it’s time for a trip to the farm shop, where Hogan holds court. She’s good company: in between telling stories of the lengths fans have gone to visit (one family from New Zealand drove up from London for the day just to say hi), she’s busy plugging the shop’s massive range of produce.

As well she might: it spans the gamut from scented £22 candles titled “This Smells Like My Bollocks” – in reality, it smells like car leather and, er, some other stuff – to Diddly Squat’s homemade pork chops and honey, here renamed Bee Juice.

It's also the focus of an intense battle over the course of season three, as the Diddly Squat team fight to keep it – and the burger stand – open for business. Hogan had a part to play here, too. As part of efforts to make the shop compliant with council regulations, she was charged with removing all items that hadn’t been produced within a 16-mile radius, and threatened with a criminal record if she didn’t.

It hasn’t fazed her. “I was going to take one for the team. Because you pay so much in business rates and taxes and you give it to [the council], and they use it to fight to close you down,” she tells me breezily from behind the counter.

Jeremy Clarkson and Andy Cato from Groove Armada (Prime Video)

“It seemed strange, their behaviour. I understand that there are certain [rules], and they’ve done me a favour actually because I wouldn’t have found half of my suppliers unless I really had to search for them within 16 miles, so I’m really grateful to them for that. But I just think they overreacted a bit.”

She jokes about the situation hitting the extremes of landing her in prison. “My neighbour… said she would bring me cigarettes – I don’t smoke but I would start – and rosé in prison if I took one for the team. I was like, ‘Actually I wouldn’t mind a bit of time out. It’s quite busy.’”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of meat on sale at the shop, a lot of the show’s tension comes from rearing and killing the animals – something both Clarkson and Hogan say they’ve become better at dealing with.

“There would be no cows and pigs in the country if we didn’t eat them. I mean, I’ve always said that about giant pandas,” Clarkson says. “You want to save the pandas, start eating them. Then farmers will quickly go, ‘I know how we can get this lot breeding.’”

In that spirit, there’s just enough time at the end of the day for a speedy venison burger at the burger van Baste and a pint of Clarkson’s local beer, Hawkstone, as the sun turns the surrounding fields golden.

And as for the man himself? After a spin on the Lamborghini tractor, he’s packed into a Land Rover and sped off by the waiting PRs, never to make a reappearance – much to the disappointment of the guests. An uncharacteristic attack of shyness or filming season five? Who knows, but here’s hoping he at least manages to keep hold of the goats.

The first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 is set to air on Prime Video from May 3, with new episodes following on May 10