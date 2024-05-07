Demi Moore stuns at the Met Gala in gown made out of vintage wallpaper

When the Met Gala dress code is "The Garden of Time," what Moore could you ask for?

Demi Moore, 61, turned heads on the red carpet of the Met Gala on Monday, wearing an elaborate heart-shaped dress from Harris Reed. The "Ghost" actress paired the stunning gown with a Cartier necklace.

According to an Instagram story from fashion stylist Brad Goreski, the custom Reed piece was made using "a 60-year-old panel of silk wallpaper with over 11,000 hours of embroidery and hand painted chiffon petals."

On the red carpet, Moore told Vogue that despite how it looks, the dress is surprisingly "not heavy at all."

Reed, meanwhile, said he was inspired by the "floral feeling" the Cartier necklace evoked.

"The whole piece is made out of vintage, archival wallpaper," Reed explained, adding, "We've literally repurposed it into this Victorian idea. Basically, her blooming on the carpet and covered in these thorns."

But it was the type of intricate piece that may create some issues sitting down, as Moore also reshared a hilarious video on her Instagram story Monday showing her uncomfortably standing in a car on the way to the gala.

"Should we have put the wing piece on after?" someone in the video is heard asking amid laughter.

"You know, I'm thinking now in hindsight..." she says.

"The Garden of Time" was the dress code of the 2024 Met Gala, leading many stars to wear floral outfits or carry actual bouquets of flowers on the red carpet.

Moore is coming off a performance in the FX series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," and she's soon headed to the Cannes Film Festival with the body horror movie "The Substance."

