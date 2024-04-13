Destiny’s Child stars pay tribute to Roberto Cavalli’s ‘talent and creativity’

Former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams have both paid tribute to the late Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli.

The 83-year-old, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

Roberto Cavalli (PA)

Rowland, Williams and Beyonce have worn Cavalli outfits throughout their time in the music industry, including when they were all in Destiny’s Child before the girl group disbanded in 2006.

While sharing a photo of her with Cavalli to an Instagram story, Rowland wrote: “Mr Cavalli, thank you for your talent and creativity and for always being so incredibly kind.

“You made us feel so sexy and fly, you will be truly missed.”

She also shared an image of her in a gold shimmering dress on a red carpet with the words: “RIP” and “Cavalli”.

In 2004, Destiny’s Child attended a preview gala for the Metropolitan Museum’s Wild: Fashion Untamed, which was hosted by Cavalli, and thanked him for his support of their group.

Williams shared an image from that evening, and wrote: “One of the many times of Destiny’s Child in Roberto Cavalli. We love you. RIP.”

In Beyonce’s 2016 visual album Lemonade, one of her most iconic outfits was a yellow dress by Cavalli in the video, which features the singer wielding a baseball bat and smashing car windows.

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan and model Cindy Crawford also celebrated Cavalli on Instagram.

Longoria wrote: “Cavalli (heart emoji) Thank you for your stunning designs that made so many feel beautiful and confident. You will be missed! @roberto_cavalli.”

She also shared images of herself in various black and white ensembles made by Cavalli.

Lohan, who shared a photo with her and the designer, wrote: “An incredible human being, an icon, my friend. You will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Crawford called him a “friend” who “brought boldness and colour to fashion”.

She added: “I always felt beautiful wearing his art.”

Dune actress Zendaya, singer Taylor Swift, businesswoman and reality star Kim Kardashian and Bond actress Eva Green have all worn his designs.

Sex And The City’s famously fashion-first lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, notably wore a Cavalli top in an episode of the series.