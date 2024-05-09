Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services

Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery say they will start to offer a bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services to customers in the US this summer.

The new package will be available to customers on all three streaming platforms.

The media giants said they will offer plans with and without adverts but did not reveal how much they plan to charge customers.

The move comes as Disney and Warner Bros face competition from rivals, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“This new offering... will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” Warner Bros Discovery executive JB Perrette said in a statement.

The two media companies said they will reveal more details about the plans in the coming weeks.

As audiences move away from traditional TV, companies like Disney and Warner Bros are under pressure to attract more subscribers to their streaming services.

In recent years they have been joining forces and offering combinations of their streaming services.

In February, Walt Disney's ESPN, Fox Corp and Warner Bros Discovery announced a new sports streaming platform to be launched in the autumn.

Between them they own a wide range of portfolios of sports rights including those for the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

In its quarterly financial results released on Tuesday, the company said that Disney+ had gained more than six million subscribers globally between January and March, excluding India. The streaming service now has more than 117 million subscribers.

The increase is important for a service that has seen growth flag in recent months but is viewed as critical to Disney's future.