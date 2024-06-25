Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies explains how Star Wars inspired finale twist

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has explained how the series finale was inspired by Star Wars.

The 14th series, the first featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Ruby Sunday in the lead roles, ended on Saturday (June 22) with "Empire of Death", bringing an end to some of the arcs.

One such strand throughout the whole series was the identity of Ruby’s parents, with events in the finale revealing that they were merely ordinary people.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Davies revealed that he was inspired by Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi when penning the script, specifically the plot that saw Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parents be “nobodies.”

“This is kind of my reaction to [that film],” began Davies. “The second film said that [Rey] was nothing special, there was nothing special about her parentage. She was just an ordinary person with the Force. I really loved the version where she wasn't special.

“When she's ordinary, she's not the daughter of Sutekh. She's not the daughter of the Time Lords or Rassilon or something like that. Her mum is Louise Miller, who was 15 years old and pregnant, from a dangerous, abusive home, and left her child on the doorstep. Because I think it's a better story.”

While the mystery of Ruby’s parents was seemingly solved, one enigma that remained was the significance of her neighbour, Mrs Flood, though actor Anita Dobson did tease that more will be revealed soon.

“You will find out more about her as we go along,” she said. “In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we're [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her.

“That'll be interesting, to see what people think. I've been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what's going to happen and that's part of the fun.”

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

