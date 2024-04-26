Doctor Who's Millie Gibson teases "hottest" adventure with new companion Varada Sethu

Doctor Who star Millie Gibson has teased the "hottest" adventure with new companion Varada Sethu on the show.

The actress is gearing up for her first full season as new companion Ruby Sunday alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, with the pair set to be joined in the TARDIS by Sethu in the second season.

Millie praised the "beautiful" Sethu at the season's premiere (via Metro), with Gatwa adding: "She’s brought such an amazing energy to the show and has added such an incredible dynamic to that TARDIS."

"We three save the universe," Gatwa added, as Gibson echoed: "Save the universe!"

"Many times over," Gatwa further teased, before Gibson added: "In the hottest way."

Sethu's addition to the cast was officially announced earlier this month, having previously been seen filming with Gatwa earlier in the year.

There had been some confusion, with some reports suggesting that Gibson would be bowing out as the Doctor's companion after just one season.

However, it has since been confirmed that she will be staying put and continuing to adventure with the Doctor alongside Sethu's new companion.

"[Gibson is] not leaving," showrunner Russell T Davies recently clarified to SFX Magazine. "Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years.

"We are planning [to] shoot the [season 2] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it's some of [her] most challenging material yet, isn't it? It will all make sense once you see it play out."

Addressing the false leaks, he added: "That is a problem with shooting the second series while you're still doing the first series. All sorts of problems can happen that way that we saw coming, but what do we do? Stop shooting? No. We're making such a good show."

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series on May 11 at midnight, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

