Doja Cat Is Crying In A Towel On Her Way To The Met Gala

Doja Cat and Beka Gvishiani at the Mark Hotel on Monday before the 2024 Met Gala. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Doja Cat brought the tears ― and towels ― to the Met Gala on Monday in one of the evening’s most interesting looks.

The controversial “Kiss Me More” singer wore a white towel with a tag that said “dress” on it and a matching towel to cover her head.

She paired the look with sky-high platform shoes, jewels and glam makeup that made it look as though her mascara was running from crying.

Crying, but make it cute. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Anna Wintour admitted to causing some “confusion” with this year’s theme and dress code, so perhaps Doja’s interpretation is to be expected.

“Well, this exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour said in a Monday interview on “The Today Show.” “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but it actually ― it could be many, many things.”

Especially as Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, added an additional dress code instruction for guests to follow.

“I said [to Bolton], ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time’?” Wintour said, referencing a short story written by J.G. Ballard in 1962.

“So I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there,” Wintour said, “and for which I deeply apologize. I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers.”

Related...