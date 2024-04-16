Donald Glover announces final two Childish Gambino albums

During a GILGA Radio stream on Instagram Live on Sunday, the musician and actor revealed that he will be releasing two albums under his rap moniker after a four-year hiatus. Donald explained that the first of the two albums, titled Atavista, will be a finished version of his surprise release 3.15.20, which he originally dropped in March 2020. The musician's announcement comes two days after he appeared as a guest artist during Tyler, the Creator's headlining performance at Coachella on Saturday.