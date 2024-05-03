Durrell members vote against trustees stepping down

A total of 1,985 members voted for its board of trustees to stay in place [BBC]

Members of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust have voted against its board of trustees resigning.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) was held on Thursday over concerns over how Jersey Zoo was being run.

Former employees and current members of the trust said concerns revolved around staff and animal welfare.

Jersey Zoo denied any wrongdoing, including a suggestion it had replaced endangered species with more crowd-pleasing animals.

Out of a total 16,000 eligible voting members, 1,985 voted against the proposal that the trustees resign while 710 supported it.

Jersey Zoo is the headquarters of the charity, which was founded by the late author and naturalist Gerald Durrell.

Members were invited to attend the meeting in person, or to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

The proposition asked members: "Because the members have lost confidence in the ability of the Board of Trustees of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust to protect and maintain the legacy of Gerald Durrell, the Board of Trustees should resign and an independent investigation should be carried out into all aspects of the current and recent management's running of the zoo."

'Turmoil must end'

Matthew Hatchwell, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Durrell, thanked members for support "during this difficult time".

He said: "The EGM was an opportunity for us to hear from our members in a more formal setting, and directly address any concerns or questions they may have.

"The board respects the result of this EGM as a democratic process. We expect everyone else to do the same - as we would have done had we lost the vote.

"The turmoil of recent months must end here.

"We have listened to, and will continue to listen to, feedback about Jersey Zoo and are open and receptive to change."

