Elizabeth Hurley joins exes Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar at son Damian's film premiere in London

Elizabeth Hurley was supported by her former partners Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar at a London screening of her son Damian Hurley’s directorial debut.

Strictly Confidential made headlines last year after it was revealed the Austin Powers star appears in intimidate scenes with another woman in 22-year-old Damian’s debut thriller.

The 58-year-old stars as a woman grieving the suicide of her daughter and also stars The Evermoor Chronicles actress Georgia Lock, Freddie Thorp from Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen.

Damian posed with the cast and his mother at the special screening, as well as actor Grant – who has starred in hit films including Bridget Jones, Love Actually, Notting Hill and Wonka.

Grant, who is Damian’s godfather, looked sharp in a black suit paired with a crisp white open-collar shirt and appeared in good spirits as they posed together on the red carpet.

Hurley pictured with ex Arun Nayar at the screening (Dave Benett)

The Royals actress Elizabeth shared a 13-year relationship with Grant, from 1987 to 2000.

He is now happily married to television producer, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, after the pair tied the knot in 2018.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth also received support from her ex-husband Arun Nayar at the event, which saw her sporting a glittering green gown.

The Gossip Girl actress was married to Nayar from 2007 until 2011, and she once described the split as “the most amicable divorce in the world”.

Although Arun is not her son Damian's biological father, she has previously said that she regards him as his dad, after the former couple got married when Damian was five.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine in 2018, the British star said of Nayar: “Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot.”

She also added: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives.”

Other stars to attend the event included Elizabeth’s pals David Furnish, Trinny Woodall, Michelle Visage and Abbey Clancy.

Elizabeth pictured with son Damian Hurley (L) and pal David Furnish (R) (PA)

Last month, Damian said the storyline in his directorial debut was inspired by the tragic deaths of a close friend and his father, Steve Bing.

The filmmaker revealed that the concept for the plot was drawn from his own experiences of loss, after a close friend and his biological father took their own lives.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film’s storyline, Hurley told Tatler: “Finally, I unearthed a treatment I'd written when I was 17 in the aftermath of losing a close friend to suicide.

“At the time I'd shelved it, deciding I wasn't yet ready to tell the story, but in the three-year interim I'd lost a parent, also to suicide, and had been forced to grow up fast.

“I realised I now had the experience to bring the script to life, and Strictly Confidential was born: the story of a young woman who is haunted by the suicide of her best friend and determined to find answers.”

His mother Elizabeth began dating late film producer Bing shortly after she split from Hugh Grant in 2000.

The actress posed for photos with Trinny Woodall (PA)

The Bedazzled star welcomed their son Damian in 2002 after their 18-month romance ended but the businessman contested paternity, claiming that they had been in a non-exclusive relationship at the time. Bing tragically passed away in 2020 after taking his life in Los Angeles.

Recently, the film star broke her silence after her son Damian said it “felt totally normal” to direct her raunchy sex scene in their new film.

Last year, the model-turned-director hit the headlines after it was disclosed that he had shot his mother’s intimate scene with another woman for the Prime video thriller.

The topic of the scene resurfaced recently when the director was questioned about the filmmaking process in an interview.

In response to the furore, Hurley addressed the commentary and insisted: “People are making a lot of fuss”.