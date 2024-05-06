Emma Chamberlain arrives at the Met Gala in a goth, 'swampy' look that took 640 hours to make

At 22, Emma Chamberlain has already become a Met Gala staple.

On Monday night, the YouTube vlogger-turned-fashionista and businesswoman returned to the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night donning a custom dark brown lace Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a goth vibe that gave a self-described "dark twist" to the event's dress code.

Her look – an interpretation of this year's exhibition theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code of "The Garden of Time" – evoked an overgrown garden.

The Met Gala four-timer also reprised her role as Vogue's special correspondent for the star-studded event.

Emma Chamberlain's custom Jean Paul Gaulthier gown took at least 640 hours to make.

"This is sort of a fantasy, enchanted-like theme. It’s fun to do a dark twist on it — the underbelly of nature," the influencer told Vogue. She also dubbed the vibe her "swampy mode.”

“To me it sort of feels like this unveiling of me as an adult in fashion in a way," she added.

According to Vogue, the pattern for the goth look required 40 hours of work. Then four seamstresses spent around 600 hours to create the Chantilly lace corseted dress, which involved "transparent supports and lace inlays."

The main inspiration was a chocolate-colored lace corset presented in Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2003 couture runway show. The piece was "quite soft and floral," however, in comparison to Chamberlain's Met Gala gown, which is "sharper," Gaultier spokesperson Maria Eugenia Perez Pinaud told Vogue.

The various elements in the dress evoke ferns and brambles, motifs of what Perez Pinaud called “an apocalyptic garden."

Chamberlain accessorized her look with a Cartier diamond necklace and watch.

