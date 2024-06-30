Euro 2024: Prince William, Idris Elba and Avril Lavigne fans celebrate England's victory over Slovakia

Prince William, Idris Elba and Avril Lavigne fans celebrated England's nail-biting 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2024 on Sunday night.

Jude Bellingham, who celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday, sent the match to extra-time with his overhead kick before captain Harry Kane sealed the victory with a header.

The Prince of Wales described the dramatic comeback win as an "emotional roller-coaster".

Prince William, who is president of the FA, posted on X saying: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @England! Quarter finals here we come!"

England now face Switzerland in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is still on the campaign trail, posted a picture of himself celebrating England's goals, writing: "It's not over until it's over."

Over at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury festival-goers were celebrating.

Luke Beresford, 38, said he was "blown away" by the two England goals after watching the Euro 2024 knockout match on his phone.

"Overhead kick, last minute, just buzzing, it's unbelievable, the dream is still alive," he said.

Fellow festival-goers Toby Calder and Charlie Brewer were watching Avril Lavigne's set while also trying to keep an eye on the hair-raising match.

"We managed to get a stream up as soon as we came back to watch the rest of the game, it was great," said Mr Calder.

"We were the only people with signal so we were getting asked all around what was going on."

Actor Idris Elba also congratulated England while at Glastonbury. "I heard it's 2-1, did we win? Hey congratulations - very good England," he said.