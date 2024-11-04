Every Upcoming Marvel TV Show Coming to Disney Plus

The MCU’s upcoming slate continues to face a whole lot of shifting, but for now at least, there’s still a lot more Marvel TV on the way.

At the start of 2022, there were 12 new Marvel Studios series slated to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming months/years, along with two returning series. Then, the studio announced a few more at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, as 2024 speeds to a close, many of those have come and gone. But like we said, there are still more yet.

Of course, it’s hard for anyone to keep track of all these series in their head. So, we went ahead and compiled a list for you of every confirmed Marvel TV show currently in the works to premiere on Disney+.

Below, you’ll find all the information we have about the MCU’s upcoming slate of TV shows, from “Daredevil: Born Again” to “Ironheart” and more. We’ve got release dates, episode counts and all the names you’ll become familiar with.

What If…? (Season 3)

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 22, 2024

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: 9

Marvel’s “What If…?” first debuted on Disney+ in 2021, with each episode reimagining a major event within the MCU. Peggy Carter became Captain Britain, T’Challa became Star Lord, and Doctor Strange became evil, to name a few.

Given that it’s a world of hypotheticals, there are a lot of ways that “What If…?” could go, and it enjoys that liberty. It will debut its third and final season just before Christmas this year, releasing a new episode every single day for nine straight days as a gift for fans.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Release Date: January 29, 2025

Cast: Colman Domingo, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox

Number of Episodes: TBD

If you thought you were free of having to see Spider-Man’s origin story on screen once more, think again. Written by executive producer Jeff Trammel, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is swinging to Disney+, and is set to follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Yes, it’s an animated series. So we won’t see Holland’s face on screen, but we just might hear his voice. At this point, neither Holland, nor Friends of Spider-Man Zendaya or Jacob Batalon have officially been confirmed for the TV series, but it is officially an MCU show.

What we do know is that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role of Daredevil in the series.

“We went back to the roots, Ditko-inspired glasses and the color scheme and had him redrawn into an Alex Toth animated style from the ’60s,” said Ryan Meiderding, VP and Creative Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios during Comic-Con.

Trammell continued with the teases, noting that Harry Obsorn plays a role in the show, marking Osborn’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also teased the appearance of villains Chameleon, The Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, The Rhino, Butane the Pyromaniac and, of course, Doctor Otto Octavius.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

Release Date: March 4, 2025

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

Number of Episodes: 18

When Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdoch in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fans immediately began clamoring for more, hoping the MCU would find a way to pick up his story from the Netflix series. And now, it’s happening — Marvel confirmed a new “Daredevil” series with Charlie Cox, along with Vincent D’Onofrio returning as his legendary adversary, Kingpin.

Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes, but was one of the many titles shifted backed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. At this point, an official release timeline remains to be seen.

In October, the series found a new showrunner in Dario Scardapane, who has worked within the Marvel universe as an EP and writer on Netflix’s “The Punisher.” It also tapped codirecting team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently directed several episodes of “Loki” Season 2.

Together, the trio will spearhead the remainder of production. Amid the overhaul, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman exited the series, and directors for the remaining episodes of the series were released, prompting the show to search for new writers and directors. Despite their departure, Corman and Ord will be credited as executive producers.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, with each season consisting of nine episodes.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Release Date: June 24, 2025

Cast: Domique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross

Number of Episodes: 6

Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne first hit screens in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” but for now, fans will have to wait to see her again.

When she’s not suited up, Ironheart is known as Riri Williams. In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, obviously In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

“In ‘Wakanda Forever’ we’re walking into Riri Williams in the midst of her experience, and it just so happens that that experience is taking her totally out of her world in which she was quite comfortable and into several worlds that are not her own,” Thorne told TheWrap in November 2022. “But that she does indeed have to reckon with, because it is her own ambition that has created the circumstances that that these folks find themselves in, herself included.”

She continued, “And I think that if folks can see that and be interested in her enough, or anticipate her enough, or be excited by her enough as she navigates someone else’s world, I think that they may be quite satisfied getting to peel back the curtain and take a deeper dive into Riri Williams as she exists in her own world.”

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Release Date: August 6, 2025

Cast: Danai Gurira

Number of Episodes: 4

In May 2021, it was revealed that Marvel Studios was developing a “Black Panther” spinoff series revolving around Danai Gurira’s Okoye character. No other details are known at this time.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Release Date: October 2025

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans got a taste of zombies in the Marvel Universe over on “What If…?” but now the studio is going even deeper. In a new animated series called “Marvel Zombies,” the Marvel Universe is being reimagined “as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

“Marvel Zombies” will be directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 2025

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley

Number of Episodes: 10

A live-action Wonder Man show from Marvel Studios was announced back in June of 2022, casting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the man himself in October, and announcing Ben Kingsley’s return as Trevor Slattery a few months earlier.

It was announced with Andrew Guest (“Hawkeye”) serving as the head writer and executive producer for the series, along with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also an EP and is co-developing the project as part of his overall deal with Marvel and Onyx Collective.

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. But eventually, he goes to work for villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl in the MCU), who gives him superhuman abilities. Despite being an initial adversary to the Avengers, he later joins them.

“Wonder Man” has seen struggles in development, including the death of a crew member on set.

Vision Quest

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in “WandaVision” (Marvel Studios)

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Paul Bettany, James Spader

Number of Episodes: TBA

In October of 2022, it was announced that Marvel Studios is developing a new series focused around Paul Bettany’s Vision character called “Vision Quest.”

The show will focus on Vision’s attempts to regain his memory and humanity, after the events of “WandaVision,” which was set after his death in “Avengers: Infinity War” and showed him as a manifestation of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) grief. At the end of “WandaVision,” his original body was rebooted with none of his memories, serving as a weapon.

Check back with TheWrap, as we’ll be updating this list as Marvel announces more information for each of their upcoming series!

The post Every Upcoming Marvel TV Show Coming to Disney Plus appeared first on TheWrap.