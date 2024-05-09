Exhibition to celebrate TV's inventor

An exhibition is to open in East Sussex to commemorate the work of the inventor of the television.

Over 100 years have passed since John Logie Baird carried out his television experiments.

Between 1923 and 1924 Baird successfully experimented with transmitting images in Hastings, East Sussex.

To commemorate his work an exhibition of artistic and mechanical inventions from over 20 artists is being held at Electro Studio Projects in St Leonards.

Jude Montague from Montague Armstrong has curated the exhibition with the help from guest inventor-curator Chris Simpson.

Ms Montague told BBC Radio Sussex that Baird, who was born in Scotland in 1888, moved to Hastings in 1922 for the "better weather" as he had a history of ill-health.

She said: "While he was recuperating he had a vision to invent a ‘seeing by wireless’ television."

Baird was the first person to successfully televise images in 1923. Although they were of outlines only, he is still recognised as the inventor of the television.

Montague added that Baird was a "compulsive inventor" who would say "I must invent something".

The exhibition called Spirit of Invention opens on Friday.

