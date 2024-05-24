Family's 'eternal love' for killed Gaza aid worker

Tarnia Chapman said her husband John was "a really good human being" [BBC]

The family of a man who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza say their love for him is “deep, endless and eternal”.

John Chapman, from Poole, Dorset, was part of the security team delivering food with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

He and six other men were killed when their convoy was hit in a missile strike on 1 April.

His wife, Tarnia, said he was "a fine example of a husband, of a father and of a really good human being”.

The former soldier had been working for Solace Global as a security contractor escorting a food convoy.

He had previously worked with the Royal Marines and Special Boat Service.

WCK said its convoy had been attacked by Israel upon leaving a warehouse, killing seven and sparking an international outcry.

The charity said the victims were British, Polish, Australian, Palestinian and also included a dual US-Canadian citizen.

John Chapman with son Spencer, wife Tarnia and daughter Fern [BBC]

Mr Chapman and his wife have three adult children.

Their daughter Fern, 24, said: “I will remember him as the best dad I could have ever asked for. There’s no one that compares to him and the love that he gave to all of us so, so strongly.”

Spencer Chapman, John’s son, said “I’m conflicted with such a variety of emotions, from sadness to pain, to deep, deep anger.

“It’s just such a waste. Not his life, it’s a waste that it was taken. And in such an unjust way.”

Mrs Chapman said: “I have been so blessed to have known his love, his strength, his kindness, his generosity, his loyalty, his humour. The list is endless.”

The 57-year-old’s funeral is due to take place on Saturday.

Wife Tarnia Chapman (middle) with son Spencer and daughter Fern [BBC]

