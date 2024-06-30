Fans Say Blake Shelton's Birthday Trip Photo is the "Best Post Ever"

Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday in style this year. The "Boys 'Round Here" singer took a trip to Italy with his wife and go-to duet partner, Gwen Stefani, to commemorate his 48th trip around the sun, and it's safe to say he's enjoying himself.

Blake shared a snap from the trip to his Instagram, thanking fans for all of the birthday wishes and revealing how he celebrated in Italy. Fans quickly dubbed the light-hearted post the "best pic on the gram today."

Blake is pictured riding a bicycle through the streets of Italy in style, wearing jeans, tennis shoes, a green button down, and a bike helmet, of course.

"Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…," he captioned the photo.

Fans and fellow celebrities had a lot to say about Blake's birthday post in the comments. "Happy birthday Blake! Blake’s first Italy trip is a moment in history!," John Legend wrote. "This is awesome 😂," Carly Pearce commented.

"The best post ever. 🤣🤣 happy birthday!!" and "I just love this picture! Classic!🥳," fans chimed in. "I have every confidence in you! 🚴🏽♂️🐢" and "Happy Birthday! I hope you finally reached your destination! 🎂🎁🍷" others joked.

Luckily, Blake provided an update revealing he did make it to the hotel after all. He kept the laughs going with two more candid birthday photos. "Thank you @gwenstefani for the greatest birthday ever!!!!! Plus we finally found the hotel…," he captioned the post.

He swapped his bike helmet for a disco ball helmet and accessorized his green Hawaiian shirt with plastic, orange birthday glasses.

"There isn’t a single time that Blake Shelton didn’t make me laugh out loud!" and "The pic of him sleeping in his clothes is priceless," more fans jumped in on the second post.

Thank you for the free entertainment, Blake. We'll be laughing at these photos for weeks!

