Flats could be built by rural golf course

An agricultural unit would be replaced with flats [LDRS]

A developer is in talks with Somerset Council ahead of its bid to build 30 flats next to Cricket St Thomas Golf Club.

The site is in a rural area on the A30 to the east of Chard.

Acorn Property Group, based in Bristol, has bought the land where they hope to replace the current agricultural unit with one and two bedroom properties.

They have worked on developments in other parts of the county including Bruton and Wedmore.

The plans have not yet officially been put forward but a formal application is expected by the end of the year.

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links