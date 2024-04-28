Flood warning affecting Collin County until early Monday evening, says the NWS

Star-Telegram Bot
·3 min read

On Sunday at 10:26 a.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a flood warning valid from 3 p.m. until Monday 5:57 p.m.

Minor flooding is forecast for Sister Grove Creek near Blue Ridge from this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.

"At 24.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding along the creek is expected. Rural roads, along with farm and ranch land near the creek, will begin to flood," comments the NWS. "Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks."

This warning is in effect until Monday at 5:57 p.m.

Ways to stay safe during a flood according to the NWS

In case you reside within a flood-prone area or are currently camping in a low-lying zone, it is crucial to promptly seek higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Ensure your home is securely locked when vacating the premises. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets or cords. Should you observe sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate immediately. Refrain from entering water that might carry an electric current and avoid walking through floodwaters. Remember, as little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. If trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

During heavy rain, flooding is possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Never drive through water on the road, even if it does not appear to be deep. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, according to the NWS.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• While driving — Stick to the middle lanes and stay on elevated ground. Rainwater tends to accumulate at the road edges.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is the term for when a vehicle begins sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is primarily caused by three factors:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mississauga man dead after road rage leads to multiple vehicle crash: OPP

    A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi

  • Orca calf swims out of lagoon after being trapped for a month

    The Ehattesaht First Nation says a killer whale calf that had been trapped in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon for more than a month is now free after she swam out on her own early Friday morning. The nation said kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam over the sandbar and out into open water during high tide around 2:30 a.m. PT. After a long night of feeding kʷiisaḥiʔis and watching the calf play in the lagoon, the nation said, a small group "stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bri

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • 6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

    When buying a car, many people hope to make a worthwhile purchase that will serve them for an extended amount of time. Then, when they're ready to upgrade to a new vehicle, people hope to get a decent chunk of change when they decide to sell their used ride.

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Ocean predator missing since 1800s appears in fishers’ net in Chile. Take a look

    The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.

  • 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

    When you set out to buy a car, it's just common sense to look for one that will keep its value over time. Finding a reliable and affordable car should be a top priority -- you want a car that won't...

  • Storm threat builds as muggy warmth slides into southern Ontario

    Warmth starts to build in with the 2 rounds of thunderstorms expected in the next 24 hours across southern Ontario. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Man Whose Call to Sister Was Cut Off After Car Crash Is Found Dead Days Later

    Tarrance Williams Sr., 49, was first reported missing on April 19, days after he was on the phone with his sister after a car crash

  • Animal groups are urging tourists not to visit Wyoming after a man hit a wolf then took it to a bar

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the

  • Climber Dies in 1,000-Foot Fall From Denali Peak

    FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall

  • Elon Musk just set Wall Street up for one of his classic head fakes

    Tesla is in trouble: sales are falling and competition from China is ramping up. It's clear Elon Musk can't fix the company, it needs a new CEO.

  • Freight train derails, catches fire near New Mexico-Arizona border causing road closures

    A freight train detailed and caught fire, resulting in the closure of a nearby interstate, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Friday. “I-40 EB is closed at milepost 357 due to a train derailment in New Mexico,” the Arizona DOT wrote on social media platform X. “Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There…

  • Weekend warmup brings rain, possible thunder into southern Ontario

    Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost

  • River creature — with a white ‘collar’ — discovered as a new species in Colombia

    The aquatic animal has a “wide” mouth and see-through fins.

  • Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

    A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway that serves as a key trucking route. (Production: Javier Arciga)

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl

  • 'Lightning-Packed, Tornadic Supercell' Moves Over Nebraska

    Satellite imagery captured a “lightning-packed, tornadic supercell” moving over Nebraska on Friday, April 26, as weather officials warned of tornadoes moving through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.Tornado warnings were in effect for parts of southeastern and east-central Nebraska, with “ping-pong-ball-size hail” possible. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Southern Ontario faces summery Sunday with another risk of storms

    Warm and humid air could fuel multiple chances for storms across southern Ontario through the end of the weekend

  • Taste of early summer for Ontario as weekend warmth, storm risk build

    Above seasonal temperatures, moisture, and instability spells trouble across southern Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.