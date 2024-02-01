Flu and norovirus patient numbers jump sharply to hit new winter high

The number of people in hospital in England with flu or norovirus has jumped sharply to hit a new high for this season, figures show.

It comes amid rising delays in ambulance patients waiting to be handed over to A&E teams and ongoing struggles to clear beds of people who are fit to leave, with health chiefs warning the NHS is still “in the thick of a challenging winter”.

An average of 2,226 patients were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 84 in critical care beds, according to NHS England.

(PA Graphics)

The total is up 41% from 1,582 the previous week and up 70% from the start of the year.

Flu infections this year are surging at a later point than last winter, when cases peaked at Christmas and fell rapidly in January – although last’s year outbreak saw hospital numbers top 5,000, in what was the worst flu season in the UK for a decade.

Norovirus cases are now running at their highest this winter, with an average of 688 adult hospital beds filled last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up 57% week-on-week from 438 beds, and is up 82% since the start of 2024.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “These figures show that the NHS is still in the thick of a challenging winter with intensifying seasonal virus pressures as hospitals dealt with the highest number of patients with norovirus or flu so far this winter.

“Last week was evidence of why the NHS needed to grow its core bed numbers – with occupancy at its highest level this winter, fuelled by rising numbers of flu and norovirus admissions, and more than 13,000 patients remaining in hospital each day who are fit to be discharged because of ongoing capacity issues in social and community care.

Story continues

There are currently rising numbers of people in hospital who have norovirus. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from norovirus, and helps to reduce pressures on healthcare services. ➡️ https://t.co/adwr1pk3F5 pic.twitter.com/w2WPObT4IT — NHS (@NHSuk) January 18, 2024

“NHS staff have worked tirelessly to boost capacity and execute key steps of the urgent and emergency care recovery plan.

“As always, I would urge the public to get their flu and Covid vaccines if they are eligible, and continue to come forward for NHS services when you need them – 999 or A&E in an emergency, and 111 online for any other conditions.”

The latest NHS performance figures also show that 34% of hospital patients in England arriving by ambulance in the week to January 28 had to wait more than half an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is up from 32% in the previous week and is the joint highest so far this winter, as well as being nearly double the level at this point last year (18%).

Some 15% of patients had to wait more than an hour to be handed over last week, up from 14% the previous week – again, the joint highest level this winter.