Former UK president David Roselle, known for leading through athletics scandal, dies at 84

David Roselle, former University of Kentucky president who cleaned house in a scandal-ridden UK Athletics department and paid a high price for it, died Monday, his son said.

He was 84. Roselle was the ninth president from 1987 to 1990, tasked with continuing former President John Oswald’s task of turning UK from an agricultural college to a respected academic university. Roselle is most known for leading the university through a rule-breaking athletics scandal in the late 1980s, pushing for an investigation and hiring a judge to conduct a thorough internal investigation of the department.

Roselle hired Rick Pitino, beginning a new era of UK basketball. However, his involvement turned many, including Gov. Wallace Wilkinson, against him.

“What I did I wouldn’t change any of it,” Roselle told the Herald-Leader in 2012. “Nonetheless, it was controversial.”

In 1990 he left UK to become president of the University of Delaware, where he remained until retiring in 2007. A dorm on UK’s campus is named after him.

“Without David Roselle, the university’s integrity would have been compromised and the basketball program’s reputation irreparably damaged,” Herald-Leader sports columnist Billy Reed wrote in 1996. “Roselle was the UK president who stood tall during the NCAA investigation of Coach Eddie Sutton’s program, who demanded that the truth be pursued no matter what the cost, who didn’t flinch in the face of pressure from a bunch of wrong-thinking power brokers and influence peddlers. Sadly, Roselle’s rigid posture cost him his job.”

Roselle was a long-time mathematics professor before moving to the administrative side of universities. He had degrees from West Chester State College and Duke University.

Roselle is survived by a large family, including his wife, Louise and their two children. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.