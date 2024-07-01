French police detain leading filmmakers Jacquot, Doillon over sexual abuse allegations

Leading French film directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, who have been accused by actress and director Judith Godrèche of rape and sexual assault respectively when she was a minor, were detained on Monday by French authorities for questioning. Godrèche, a leading voice in France's #MeToo movement, wrote on social media that she was deeply moved that police had finally summoned the two directors.

An AFP journalist saw both men, who have denied the allegations, arrive at a Paris police station on Monday morning, accompanied by their lawyers.

Judith Godreche, a 52-year-old actor and director, has formally accused Jacquot of rape and Doillon of sexual assault when she was a minor, accusations both men deny.

She has described Jacquot of having an unhealthy "hold" over her during a relationship with him that started when she was 14, from in 1986 to 1992.

