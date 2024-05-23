Gavin Newsom’s budget won’t fund key homeless programs. Democrats want to claw money back

Lindsey Holden
·6 min read

California lawmakers are pushing hard to find ways to restore major homelessness and housing program cuts Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed in his revised budget.

The spending plan he presented earlier in the month would deal with an estimated $45 billion deficit by not adding funding for a major state program to tackle homelessness.

It also cut money from a handful of affordable housing programs, just as Newsom is pushing local governments to plan more units for the lowest income Californians.

Lawmakers want to restore some of those cuts and find a way to continue local homelessness grant funding. Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said his office would have more to say on these issues in the “days ahead.”

The Legislature must pass a budget by June 15, and negotiations with the governor over contentious issues could drag on until the start of the 2024-2025 fiscal year on July 1.

“I really want to see us not regress on California’s No. 1 issue and the support that is needed,” said Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego, during a May 16 meeting of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on State Administration.

Lawmakers want to keep funding

Newsom’s revised budget would strip $260 million in extra money for the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program, or HHAP, which provides flexible grant dollars to local governments and organizations.

Local providers will still receive the $1 billion allocated for the fifth round of funding in the 2023-2024 budget. The state is still in the process of disbursing dollars for that round.

But the governor’s revised budget does not include money for future grants.

When asked about the future of HHAP during a recent press conference, Newsom kicked the issue back to lawmakers.

Assembly Budget Subcommittee on State Administration Chair Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, called the housing and homelessness program cuts “devastating” during the May 16 meeting.

“It’s one thing to make investments, billions of dollars,” Quirk-Silva said. “It’s another thing to pull the rug out and kind of say, well, sorry, in this budget, we really can’t do these things.”

It’s currently unclear how lawmakers would restore the cut funding and balance the budget.

Qurik-Silva told The Sacramento Bee that she and other lawmakers are trying to rank priority housing programs. HHAP, a regional planning grant program and an initiative to help developers build low-income rental housing have all come to the top of the list.

The governor’s January budget stripped $300 million from the Regional Early Action Planning Grants program to backfill the general fund. That initiative provides money to help local governments plan for housing in their communities.

Newsom’s revised budget cut an additional $75 million from the multifamily housing program, which provides loans for developers building low-income rentals. His January budget had already cut $250 million from the program.

“We’re working really hard to get some of those funds back,” Quirk-Silva said, although she did not explain exactly how that would happen.

McGuire would not provide details about budget negotiations.

“I can’t stress enough how critically important it is to provide resources to get folks off the street and into housing and connect them to services along with helping tackle our workforce housing shortage,” McGuire said in a statement.

Daniel Lopez, a Newsom spokesman, in a statement shifted blame onto cities, saying they have not spent all of their HHAP funding and have not provided enough of their own “direct funding for homelessness.”

“It’s time for accountability and results,” Lopez said. “Local jurisdictions must meet the goals they set for themselves to reduce unsheltered homelessness in their cities.”

Quirk-Silva called a $500 million investment in low-income housing tax credits included in the governor’s revised budget a “bright spot.”

“But we still want to see more investment,” Quirk-Silva said. “Because sadly, we just really believe that we will go backwards on the gains we have made.”

Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, chair of the Senate-side budget subcommittee dealing with housing and homelessness, said lawmakers are “arguing to protect some of the funds and make some changes to what the governor submitted.”

He said potential funding gaps for service providers can cause “additional costs and loss.”

“We’re trying to mitigate against that,” Padilla said. “At the same time, we also know that there’s a lot of funding in HHAP rounds already, including five, that are still remain undistributed. So the Legislature’s sort of weighing, how do we be prudent with the dollars and when they’re being expended so that we can close the gap?”

The Assembly “would like to figure out a way to continue the HHAP grants,” said Nick Miller, a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.

Cities dependent on homelessness grants

Cities, counties and service providers have come to rely on HHAP to administer critical homelessness programs. The state has continued to allocate the funding on a round-by-round, budget-by-budget basis, even as organizations representing cities and counties have pushed for a consistent funding stream that would allow them to better plan long-term.

Sacramento officials have said losing future HHAP funding could prompt the city to close shelter beds, even though there’s a 2,400-person waiting list.

The California Big City Mayors Coalition this week sent a letter to Rivas and McGuire, as well as the chairs of both budget committees, urging them to add $1 billion for round six of the HHAP program.

“Respectfully, we believe there is no more important budget priority for the state of California,” the letter said.

Even as Newsom has funded and celebrated the program during his time in office, he has also expressed frustration over a perceived lack of quantifiable results.

California’s homeless population has continued to grow — more than 180,000 people were unhoused on a given night in the state in 2023, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data.

The governor has also used HHAP as a cudgel for homelessness accountability. In late 2022, he halted HHAP grant disbursement after receiving local plans he did not find aggressive enough.

Newsom during his revised budget presentation took a similar approach when explaining why he wants to pull back the $260 million in supplemental money.

“I know that may not sit well with some, but we’re struggling with seeing the performance I want to see on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “We’ve been clear about that.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

    Oil prices eased for a fourth straight day on Thursday on worries that U.S. borrowing costs could be hiked again if inflation surged, a move that could hurt oil demand. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.63 a barrel at 0004 GMT. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed the U.S. central bank's response to sticky inflation would "involve maintaining" its policy rate for now but also reflected discussion of possible further hikes.

  • Philanthropist who gave $30M to U Manitoba condemns 'hateful' valedictory speech, university for allowing it

    The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen.In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation."Newman's speech

  • Israel releases film of women soldiers being taken by Hamas on Oct. 7

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. "I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.

  • 'Snowflake' Eric Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over Raging Response To MSNBC Host's Joke

    The Trump scion's objection to Katie Phang's gag was too ironic for critics.

  • Trump lashes out after DOJ reveals classified documents were found in ex-president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago

    The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Defense Case Just Helped the Prosecution

    Dave Sanders/Pool via ReutersDonald Trump’s defense team rested their case on Tuesday after putting on what The New York Times described as a “minimal defense.”The Times likely did not intend any disparagement of Trump’s defense with its wording. The article describes how Trump’s team had put on only two witnesses compared to the prosecution’s twenty–hardly an uncommon ratio given that the prosecution bears the burden of proving all aspects of the case while the defense need not put on any evide

  • Moscow Eats Up Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Nutso Trump ‘Assassination’ Claim

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feve

  • Trump Roasted For 'Amazing Lie' In Courthouse Speech

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."

  • Second flag carried by Jan. 6 rioters displayed outside house owned by Justice Alito, report says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A second flag of a type carried by rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was displayed outside a house owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, The New York Times reported Wednesday. An “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown outside Alito’s beach vacation home last summer. An inverted American flag — another symbol carried by rioters — was seen at Alito’s home outside Washington less than two weeks after the violent attack on the Capitol. News of the ups

  • Arizona AG Details 'Remarkable' Way They Located Rudy Giuliani To Serve Him

    “I think he might have been a little bit surprised," said Kris Mayes.

  • Ukrainian gunners finally get shells to stop Russians near Kharkiv

    Ukrainian servicemen operating a howitzer in Kharkiv region near the Russian border work around the clock to stop an incursion by Moscow's troops, and they are finally getting the shells to do it. Ukraine's defenders were hamstrung for months by shortages of artillery shells and other weapons as U.S. Congress held up billions of dollars worth of military aid. As the lawmakers in Washington argued, Russia's forces pressed their advantage on the frontlines, pushing forward on the eastern front.

  • Fact Check: This Is Supposedly a Real Pic of Trump Serving in the Military. We Looked Into It

    "A disgusting example of stolen valor," one Reddit user commented.

  • Fani Willis and judge presiding over Georgia Trump election case defeat challengers

    ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.

  • Trump's social media account shares a campaign video with a headline about a 'unified Reich'

    NEW YORK (AP) — A video posted to Donald Trump's account on his social media network Monday included references to a “unified Reich” among hypothetical news headlines if he wins the election in November. The headline appears among messages flashing across the screen such as “Trump wins!!” and “Economy booms!” Other headlines appear to be references to World War I. The word “Reich” is often largely associated with Nazi Germany’s Third Reich, though the references in the video Trump shared appear

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Skewers Trump for ‘Racist’ Remarks About Judge

    MSNBCMSNBC headliners decried former President Donald Trump’s seemingly racist and discriminatory rhetoric he’s lashed out towards the Latino American judge presiding over his criminal hush money trial.On Wednesday morning, Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski skewered Trump’s “new line of attack against Judge Juan Merchan” after leaving the courthouse in New York on Tuesday.In a clip shared by MSNBC, Trump begins his rant with snippy remarks asking where does Merchan come from.“The judge hates Donald

  • Republicans close ranks against Senate border security deal

    Senate Republicans are vowing to block a bipartisan border security deal from moving forward on the floor, three months after Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) hailed it as a “huge success,” reflecting the rising partisan tensions of an election year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to hold a vote to advance it Thursday,…

  • What Happens if Trump is Convicted in NY Trial?

    Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.

  • Here’s what Honig says ‘blew his mind’ during final day of testimony in Trump trial

    CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts to the prosecution and defense arguing about how jury instructions should proceed in former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Donald Trump's MAGA Slogan A Brutal New Meaning

    Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

  • Florida hearing in Trump classified documents case devolves into shouting match

    During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.