Gen V: Hamish Linklater Joins Season 2 of The Boys Spinoff

Hamish Linklater will be calling the shots at Godolkin University when Gen V returns for Season 2.

The actor has been cast as Cipher, described as the school’s “charismatic and charming” new dean, TVLine has learned. According to Cipher’s official description, he’s “trained as a scientist, he’s politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level.”

Gen V‘s second season will also address the departure of Andre, played by Chance Perdomo; the actor died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident in March. In a statement, the show’s producers confirmed that they “won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance.” Instead, the show’s team is working to “recraft” their original plans for Season 2, specifically as they pertained to Andre.

In addition to Perdomo, the show’s first season starred Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, and Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa.

A spinoff of The Boys, Gen V‘s first season also welcomed several characters from its parent series for cameos, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners of Gen V, executive-producing alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

