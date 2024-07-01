A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Emma Myers reveals challenge of Pip costume

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder star Emma Myers has shared the issue she had with one of her costumes.

Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy, Myers discussed a scene in which her character Pip Fitz-Amobi had to waitress while dressed as a star. The actor revealed she was completely unaware of the requirement.

"I had no idea that I was supposed to be in costume for that. I read the script and I guess I had accidentally glossed over the part where it says we were dressed as stars," said Myers.

BBC

"I remember going to the fitting and they pulled it out and I was like what is this for? I'm very confused. And that's when I found out I was supposed to be a star for the Hastings party."

But it wasn't just the surprise of the costume that proved challenging, as Myers also had some trouble removing it.

She explained: "But I actually loved that costume so much. It was just really hard to go to the bathroom in, you had to unstitch yourself from it. She had stars on her eyes. Asha [Banks, who plays Cara] had stars in her hair. All sorts of fun stuff like that."

BBC

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an adaptation of Holly Jackson's young adult book of the same name. The six-part series is set in a small town rocked by a murder that took place five years in the past.

Though the police and the rest of the town believe schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Pip isn't so sure.

"I really enjoyed reading the books," Myers said. "I just fell in love with it. It's such a good story and one you want to tell well."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available on BBC iPlayer from Monday, July 1.

