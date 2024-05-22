GOP incumbent Rep. Killian Timoney routed by ‘Liberty’ challenger Thomas Jefferson

Rep. Killian Timoney’s quest for a third term in office was cut dramatically short by Thomas Jefferson, a Liberty GOP candidate in the primary.

Jefferson won in landslide fashion, with around 70% support with the vast majority of votes in.

Money didn’t appear to matter.

Timoney, a Nicholasville Republican, had more than $250,000 come in from outside groups supporting him, but Jefferson was backed by a network of social conservative groups and the Jessamine County GOP.

Jefferson also had the strong backing of Liberty Republicans across the state, a group intent on pushing legislative leadership to the political right on various issues.

House District 45, which is part Jessamine County and part Fayette County, was among the more closely watched state House primaries because it exemplified the party’s internal push-pull between more moderate Republicans like Timoney, and the Liberty wing of the party.

Jefferson, who has never held public office and had the endorsement of the Jessamine County Republican Party, campaigned heavily on knocking Timoney for a vote he cast in 2023, splitting with his party.

Timoney, an educator in Fayette County Public Schools, was one of only a handful of Republicans who voted against a 2023 GOP-sponsored bill, Senate Bill 150 which is now law, that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. He also voted against a bill that banned transgender girls and women from school sports.

SB 150, in addition to outlawing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries for kids under 18, banned lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, prohibits trans students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity, and stops districts from requiring faculty use a student’s pronouns if they don’t assigned with their sex assigned at birth.

“I would’ve voted opposite of what he did,” Jefferson said during a KET interview in regard to Timoney’s vote against SB 150.

“While they’re children, we have responsibilities to protect them. My opponent says it’s government overreach, and that’s why he voted against it,” Jefferson added, before likening a parent who supports their trans child receiving gender-affirming care to “child abuse.”

Timoney said he was never in favor of gender-reassignment surgery for minors. Rather, “I voted to protect parental rights,” he said during that same KET interview.

Timoney and Jefferson also had differing views on school choice, for which there will be a question on the ballot in November.

Proposed by Republicans earlier this year, House Bill 2 aims to give parents the “choice” of where to send their children. The question in November will ask voters if they support amending the Kentucky constitution to give lawmakers this funding option in the future.

Timoney, who brought in nearly $30,000 in his primary bid, has said he does not support diverting those tax dollars to charter schools or other private schools. Jefferson favors the measure.

