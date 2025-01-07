Grace O'Malley Still Believes She and Brianna LaPaglia Will 'Figure Out' Their Friendship: 'I Still Love Her'

Grace O'Malley is opening up about her friendship troubles with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

The comedian, 22, spoke about her friendship with her former Barstool co-host on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von on Jan. 7, saying "we're just going through a rough patch right now" and believes that "we're going to figure it out" one day.

"She's doing her thing I'm doing [mine]," she said. "And I still love her."

O'Malley first joined Barstool in 2022 as a co-host of the PlanBri Uncut podcast with LaPaglia. In the comedic podcast, the pair spoke about their shared experiences and thoughts on navigating their twenties.

During the podcast episode, O'Malley also spoke about her decision to leave Barstool for the first time since separating from the network, revealing that she "had the option to leave and I took it."



"I was just happy to be there," O'Malley said about her time at Barstool. "I was stoked to have the job and at one point I was working for free [and] selling t-shirts [on the side]. But I was happy to be [there and] do it anyway I can."



The comedian announced her departure from the network on Instagram Stories on Dec. 16, days after it was announced that the podcast with LaPaglia was ending.

"I wanted you guys to hear from me first that this is my last day at Barstool," she wrote at the time. "I'm so grateful to everyone at the company and to Dave for taking a chance on me. I'm just as surprised as you are there are no typos in this statement."

Days after she departed Barstool, O'Malley signed a deal with Alex Cooper's Unwell Network. The network announced the move on Instagram, writing "Welcome home ❤️👏😉" in the caption. In her interview on This Past Weekend, O'Malley revealed the network "hopped on [signing her] quick" after she left Barstool.

"I had left Barstool on Sunday, then I got the call from [the Unwell Network] on Monday," she revealed. "And we had papers signed by Thursday." O'Malley also revealed that she was "excited" to be a part of the network and teased she would be releasing a new podcast with the network "next month."

Theo Von/YouTube Grace O'Malley on the This Past Weekend podcast

O'Malley's comments about their friendship come after LaPaglia opened up about her side of the friendship breakup on the BFFs podcast on Dec. 11 and claimed that O'Malley "never defended me" online, especially during her relationship with Zach Bryan.

"She knew everything behind the scenes," LaPaglia explained, referring to the alleged emotional abuse she faced from Bryan. "When the internet started attacking me, they only lifted Grace up when they were beating me down. And it was, like, whatever, because it helped her career and she was fine and happy about it."

LaPaglia also shared that after her breakup from Bryan was announced in October, she decided to end PlanBri Uncut.

"We're sitting there, pretending to be friends and I didn't feel seen by her [so I] set a boundary," LaPaglia recalled. "I'm always gonna have love for Grace [and] will always cherish everything that we did with PlanBri. I gave her everything and I would do it all over again."



