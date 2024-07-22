Greg Cote Show podcast: Sarah Spain joins us, Joe Biden calls Greg and more in new episode out now!

The latest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, is a special one because we welcome back a certified FOS (Friend of the Show) in the fabulous Sarah Spain!

Sarah joins us from WNBA All-Star Weekend (well, actually from her hotel room in Phoenix) and sits in for most of the episode. She has been busier than a one-armed paper hanger lately and just debuted a new women’s sports podcast called Good Game With Sarah Spain.

We talk about the new pod and other fun stuff such as her most embarrassing trip-to-Ireland story vs. Greg’s. Spoiler alert: Why a drunker-than-ever-before Sarah Spain faking a southern accent on the phone to an Irish operator?

This is our 229th episode overall — the 30th of 2024 — and we welcome you back as always!

Also on the new show:

▪ Greg and Chris accurately predict Joe Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race.

▪ Is Gatorade good as an alcohol mixer?

▪ Sarah — The Commish — emphatically settles two disputed outcomes in Greg and Chris’ Father-Son Olympics.

▪ When Sarah met Juju.

▪ Is Caitlin Clark getting too much hype or credit?

▪ Sarah’s favorite women’s team in the Paris Olympics. (Her answer may shock you.)

▪ Danny Benitez (Stunt Dan on the Le Batard Show) on NBA players playing volleyball.

▪ How Greg and is wife giot locked in a castle in Ireland.

▪ Joe Biden calls, leaves a message for Greg.

▪ New Dad Jokes and Three Facts, Jack! (And a Six Facts, Jack! from Chris).

