Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Embraces 'Self Love' and 'Overcoming the Past' in Then and Now Picture

"Stay positive, there is always hope 💗" wrote Blanchard next to her reflective post

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares a "then-and-now" photo on social media

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is in her self-love era!

On Tuesday, May 7, the Munchausen by proxy victim reflected on her past in a then-and-now photo shared on TikTok and Instagram.

The photograph showed a side-by-side view of Blanchard in 2009 when she was 18 years old, and now at 32.

The first image showed Blanchard smiling as she sat in a wheelchair, wearing colorful pajamas, a pink sweatshirt, and a matching beanie, holding on tightly to two stuffed animals.

It starkly contrasted the second photo, which showed a close-up of Blanchard wearing a sleeveless black blouse and glossy pink lipstick as she lay in bed.

Blanchard shared the side-by-side view on her TikTok post with "#munchausen by proxy," written in large white letters and Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful" playing in the background. She added hashtags referencing her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, in the caption and wrote, "Stay positive, there is always hope 💗."

Her Instagram post offered a closer view of the photograph alongside the caption, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove 💗."

Courtesy Blanchard Family Photo of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard as a child

The reflective post comes days after Blanchard, who resides in Louisiana, traveled to Los Angeles to attend Lifetime's Television Academy For Your Consideration event.

The event featured a panel with moderator Janine Rubenstein of PEOPLE, in which Blanchard opened up about how the attention she's received since her December 2023 release from prison has affected her mental health.

"I'm very much an introvert," explained Blanchard. "And so coming out and this media storm hit me, and I was... At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me. And then as social media began and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health."

JC Olivera/WireImage Gypsy-Rose Blanchard at the "An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies" FYC event

Blanchard, who recently went blonde and underwent a rhinoplasty, told PEOPLE at the event that she has "been wanting to go through a physical transformation to separate myself from the old Gypsy."

"I felt like, you know, going into prison, growing my hair out, that was me evolving into my own back then, but then coming out of prison was another evolving moment for me. So I think that right now I'm very comfortable in the way I look, and I'm proud and I have confidence now," said Blanchard.



Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up debuts June 3 on Lifetime.

