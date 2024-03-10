Halloween TV show lands big update

Universal

The TV spin-off of the iconic Halloween horror franchise has landed a big update.

A deal was recently struck between Miramax and Trancas International Films, which confirms the opportunity for the pair to "develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series" (via Deadline).

Speaking to Deadline, Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax, provided an exciting update on the anticipated series.

"We're on a fast track, it's a big priority for us," he said.

"We've had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we'll have a pretty good idea of what we're going to be doing very soon. We're hoping to lock down the creative team very soon."

While a writer hasn't yet been chosen, Helwig went on to reveal that an idea for the series has been confirmed, and that it is inspired by the franchise's origins.

"It's a big world," he explained, before adding that Halloween Ends' recent conclusion means that he doesn't "think that is an opportunity to go off the back of that."

Helwig continued: "The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven't really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them.

"It's a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."

The Halloween franchise began in 1978, and told the story of serial killer Michael Myer's vendetta against Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The slasher spawned a total of twelve sequels and spin-offs, including multiple reboots and various timelines for viewers to keep up with — the most recent being 2018's Halloween, a direct sequel to the original film of the same name.

