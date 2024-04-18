'Harry Potter,' 'Star Wars' actor Warwick Davis mourns death of wife Samantha

"Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" star Warwick Davis is mourning the loss of his wife and "best friend."

In a statement released Wednesday by Lucasfilm, the actor confirmed his wife, Samantha Davis, died on March 24. He remembered his "soul-mate" as a "devoted mother, my favourite human" and "my most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career." A cause of death was not provided.

"The most open, warm person I have ever known," Davis wrote. "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

From left, Harrison Davis, Warwick Davis, Samantha Davis, and Annabelle Davis at the premiere of "Willow" in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Davis is known for his roles as Wicket in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," the title hero in "Willow," and Professor Filius Flitwick in the "Harry Potter" movies. He also played Griphook in the "Harry Potter" films, and Samantha appeared as a goblin in 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." In 2022, he returned to star in a Disney+ "Willow" series, and he has continued to play various characters in "Star Wars" movies like "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker."

Samantha co-founded the charity Little People UK, which according to its website has offered "friendship and support to people with dwarfism" since 2012. Warwick and Samantha met on the 1988 movie "Willow," and they married in 1991.

"She instilled such confidence in me," Davis said. "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a super-power."

Warwick and Samantha Davis shared two children, Annabelle and Harrison. Their first son together, Lloyd, died nine days after his birth. "I think it brings you closer together, or something like that," Warwick Davis told People magazine in 2022. "But it's an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone. It's devastating."

Davis said his wife's mobility had become impaired in recent years, but she was "determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to achieve."

"In her absence, we hope she continues to inspire through the things she did and that her love, warmth and generosity will be her legacy," he added. "She always lived her best life. Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so fortunate I was able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years.”

Davis' children also remembered Samantha as the "kindest, most inspirational and loving mumma we could of wished for," adding, "Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her."

