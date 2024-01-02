Hollyoaks teases Patrick Blake twist and Liberty's return

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has hinted at a secret connection between Dilly Harcourt and the late Patrick Blake.

The show's New Year trailer showcases this next big twist in the schemer's ongoing storyline with Sienna Blake.

Late last year, Hollyoaks revealed that Dilly and Rafe Harcourt are a married couple who are secretly conning Sienna, rather than siblings as they've been claiming.

Dilly is on a cruel mission to destroy Sienna's life, but her motive for doing so has been unclear up until now.

Over the next few weeks, Rafe starts to fall out of love with Dilly and has second thoughts about her plan.

Rafe decides to expose the truth to Sienna, who remains blissfully happy as she looks ahead to the wedding.

However, with a picture of Patrick in Dilly's locket, she soon goes to disturbing lengths to keep her secret under wraps.

Patrick – Sienna's father – was a show regular on Hollyoaks between 2012 and 2016.

The villainous character was killed by Sienna's daughter Nico Blake, but it was recently confirmed that he'll soon reappear on the show in some form. Patrick won't be returning from the dead, leaving open the possibilities of a ghost, vision or flashback.

Meanwhile, a bonus scene in the Hollyoaks trailer offers a first look at Liberty Savage's return to the village.

Liberty quickly finds herself in peril with dangerous Dilly, raising the stakes in the twisted wedding storyline.

Jessamy Stoddart, who plays Liberty, returned to filming from maternity leave in November last year.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

