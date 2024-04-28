Home and Away's Cash spots creepy clue in stalker mystery

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Cash Newman will spot a creepy stalker clue in upcoming scenes while doing some ‘research’ on his famous boss.

Cash was recently hired as famous film actress Stevie Marlow’s new bodyguard, tasked with protecting her from a persistent stalker. However, his girlfriend Eden isn’t too happy about the job’s demanding schedule.

In scenes airing in the UK next week, Cash returns home to an emotional Eden, who feels betrayed that her boyfriend abandoned her to look after a celebrity while she was having a bad day.

Channel 5

Cash admits there are a few challenges with the new job since it requires round-the-clock availability, though he promises Eden he’ll make her his number one priority.

Later in the week, Cash arrives home from a long shift to a grilling from his sister Felicity, looking for an update on Stevie.

While Cash tries keep things professional by downplaying the details, Felicity continues to press him and points out that it's his job to know about the life of his client.

Channel 5

Felicity eventually convinces her brother to watch Stevie’s movie ‘Death Throes’, but it’s not long before an initially reluctant Cash finds himself drawn to the plot and Stevie’s impressive acting.

However, Cash suddenly pauses the film when he recognises some graffiti on the screen, featuring the numbers ‘2346’ – the same numbers that were in the police reports Stevie showed him.

Is Stevie’s stalker taking inspiration from the storyline in her movie?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

