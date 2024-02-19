Hoxton stabbing: Neighbours tell of 'desperate screams' as murder victim, 17, lay dying

Detectives were on Monday trawling for clues after teenager was fatally stabbed as neighbours described hearing “desperate screams” as the boy lay dying on the roadside in east London.

Police were scrambled to Hackney Road, close to Hoxton station, at just before 11pm on Saturday.

The victim, 17, was treated by paramedics at the scene but died with multiple wounds, police said.

A crime scene tent marks the spot where the boy died on Hackney Road.

Neighbours described hearing screaming and a frantic battle to save the teenager as dozens of police officers swooped.

A student, 22, whose flat overlooks the scene, said: “I heard desperate screaming and some male voices shouting. It was horrible. I can’t get the noises out of my head, it was obvious someone had been badly hurt. I only moved in last month it’s really affected me.”

A mother-of-two, 51, said: “My husband had taken the dog for a walk and when he came back said he had seen some dodgy looking boys hanging around but didn’t think much of it. Then we heard the sirens and the road was lit with the blue lights from the police cars and ambulances. Apparently some passers by tried to help, we are gutted for the boy and his family.”

(PA)

A third neighbour said paramedics worked on the boy but could see they were struggling to revive him.

The pensioner said: “They worked hard but you could see it was a losing battle.”

Friends of the victim laid flowers and tributes at the scene of the fatal stabbing, describing him as “good soul”.

One card said: “You were a good soul inside and, so genuine, rest safe. Known you longer than I can remember can’t imagine w works without you in it. Rest in peace brother.”Forensic experts have been scouring the scene for clues while officers carry out door to door inquiries and experts trawl through CCTV images from around the area.

The teenager is the second to be killed in London this year. The first was Tyler Donnelly, 19, who was found by joggers with fatal stab wounds in a park in Feltham on January 25.

Story continues

A crime scene was still in place on Monday morning (John Dunne/ES)

A total of 21 teenagers were killed in the capital last year, up from 14 in 2022. The number peaked at 30 in 2021.

Police have deployed extra officers near the Shoreditch crime scene to reassure residents as the murder hunt continues.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who runs policing in Hackney and Haringey, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the young person who has tragically lost his life. I can assure them that we will be relentless in seeking to identify whoever was responsible for this murder.

“Cordons are in place in Hackney Road for forensic examination of the scene and we have launched what will be an extremely thorough investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met.

“Local people will also see additional patrols in Shoreditch. If you have any concerns or information please speak with those officers. They are there to support you.”

“A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

“There has been no arrest at this early stage.”

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 7553/17Feb. To remain anonymous, please contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

*Three men have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly in Feltham.

Daniel Matos, 21, of Craston Close, Hounslow, Keith Preddie, 32, of Shore Close, Feltham, and Joshua Cowley, 27, of Avonwick Road, Hounslow, are accused of killing the teenager.