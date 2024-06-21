Ice Spice Unleashes Braggadocious New Single 'Phat Butt' — Watch the Music Video!

The Bronx spitter is making way for her forthcoming debut album, 'Y2K,' which arrives on July 26

Ice Spice is giving her fans another taste of Y2K!

Ahead of the release of her long-awaited debut studio LP, the 24-year-old Bronx rapper has returned with the latest single off the project, "Phat Butt," released on Friday, June 21.

The song, which serves as a nod to mentor Nicki Minaj as well as a lyrical reminder of Ice's ascent to stardom, finds the Grammy-nominated MC floating over yet another RiotUSA beat with purpose — as she refers to herself as a "rap bitch on a pop chart."

"Bitch, you know you ain’t like that, post a pic and he like that. Fat butt with a back tat and I been bad like Mike Jack," Ice raps on the braggadocious cut, set to mark the opening track on her July 26 album.

Ice Spice/YouTube Ice Spice in the music video for "Phat Butt"

Related: Ice Spice Announces Release Date for Debut Album Y2K Along with a World Tour

The crossover appeal that the musician (real name Isis Gaston) boasts in her latest track has earned her four career top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and — as she mentions in "Phat Butt" — a handful of Grammy nods. "We came from the four line to four times Grammy-nominated, word," she says on the song's interlude.

Along with the song, Ice unleashed its video on Friday, featuring her rocking an orange bob, standing in front of some graffiti and engaging in some twerking action — only fitting for a track called "Phat Butt."

The latest single arrives as Ice prepares to hit the road on her inaugural headlining tour, the Y2K! World Tour, starting with some international festival performances at the top of July before Ice gets going in the U.S. in Washington, DC on July 30. The run of shows, wrapping in Miami Beach at the tail end of August, features additional performances from Cash Cobain and RiotUSA.

Before teaming up with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for a remix of their hit "Fisherrr" earlier this summer, Ice announced her upcoming debut album in January. At the time, she told PEOPLE she was "really excited" for fans to hear the new material, adding that she's "been having a really fun time recording it and filming videos."

Revealing her album cover — an image of Ice set in front of graffiti — back in June, the rapper took some time on Instagram to shoutout its legendary photographer, David LaChapelle. "soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he fw wit a real b!tch 💋," she wrote at the time. "thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me ❤️"

Beyond her music career, Ice is set to appear in Spike Lee's next film, a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller High and Low starring Denzel Washington.

Y2K arrives on July 26 via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.