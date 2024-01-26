Idaho scoring record stood for 31 years. A Lapwai star just broke it with time to spare

Kase Wynott didn’t make his hometown faithful wait long Thursday.

The Lapwai senior broke Idaho’s all-time high school basketball scoring record on a tip-in 13 seconds into the second quarter, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 99-47 win over Clearwater Valley on the Wildcats’ home floor.

The performance boosted the Utah State signee’s career total to 2,613 points, breaking the previous record of 2,589 points set by Kamiah’s Jared Mercer in 1993. Wynott also surpassed Wilder’s Spencer Lynn (2,585 points) on Thursday.

And with four regular-season games, plus the district and state tournaments looming, Wynott has plenty of time to pad his record.

“I know it’s corny and stuff, but time really does fly,” Wynott told the Lewiston Tribune. “I remember being a little kid, watching (older) kids, watching (Tre Miles-Williams), watching (Ivory Miles-Williams) and just wanting to be in their shoes one day.

“Now that I’m here and (have) passed that record, it’s big time. My advice for kids is just live in the moment.”

Kase Wynott is the new Idaho High School Scoring Leader! Wynott broke the 31 year old record of 2,589 points set by Jared Mercer (Kamiah) in 1993. pic.twitter.com/GxL4TxP7MZ — IdahoSports.com (@idahosports) January 26, 2024

The career scoring record adds another accolade to a career full of them. Wynott has already won two state titles and made the 1A Division I All-Idaho first team three times. That includes a player of the year honor last season when he racked up 35.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game.

He’s putting up even bigger numbers this season, posting 10 triple-doubles in 17 games. Wynott’s 37.1 points per game rank fourth in the nation, according to MaxPreps. And he’s averaging 14.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.1 blocks to lead the Wildcats (15-2) to a unanimous No. 1 ranking in the state media poll.