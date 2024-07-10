“Inside Out 2” Surpasses “Incredibles 2” to Becoming Highest-Grossing Movie in Pixar's History

The new film is also the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time

Disney/Pixar (2) Characters in 'Inside Out 2' and 'Incredibles 2'

It's safe to say all the emotions at the Inside Out 2 headquarters are overwhelmed with happiness.

Nearly one month after its Friday, June 14 release, the animated film has surpassed Incredibles 2 in revenue, officially becoming the highest-grossing movie in Pixar's history.

According to Variety, Inside Out 2 has now earned $1.25 billion globally, beating out Incredibles 2's $1.24 billion global box office record. This achievement also makes the film the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Only Frozen ($1.29 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion) and Frozen II ($1.45 billion) have made more than Inside Out 2.

Pixar Image from 'Incredibles 2'

The sequel film quickly bested the overall gross of its predecessor, 2015’s Inside Out, which earned $859 million worldwide.

The milestone comes as no surprise as The Walt Disney Company previously announced that Inside Out 2 is the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office — a feat achieved less than three weeks after its release.

It is now one of only 11 animated titles to have crossed the $1 billion mark and the first film of any kind to achieve the milestone since July 2023's Barbie.

Disney/Pixar View at 'Inside Out 2'

Inside Out 2 follows a now-13-year-old Riley as she navigates new emotions during puberty and prepares to enter high school. It was directed by Kelsey Mann.

While the coming-of-age story still features the five emotions seen in the first film (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust), it introduces the more complex feelings of Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui and Nostalgia.

Shortly after the follow-up film was first announced, Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, told PEOPLE that the first film practically "set itself up for a sequel."

Disney/Pixar New emotions featured in 'Inside Out 2'

"At the very end of the original, Joy has that great moment where she's like, 'Finally, everything the way it's supposed to be.' Then we see that big puberty button, 'Should we press this?' We do press it in the second movie," said Poehler in September 2022.

Making it finally come to fruition is something she had been working on for years.

Disney/Pixar Image from 'Inside Out'

"I've been bugging Pete Docter [the Chief Creative Officer of studio Pixar] and the team and just saying, ‘When are you guys going to make another one? When's that happening?’ When they told me their idea of how to approach the second one, I thought it was just genius," she told PEOPLE in June.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters.

