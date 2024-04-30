Inside Lindsay Lohan's Life as a Mom, Wife and Netflix Star 20 Years After “Mean Girls”

The actress recently made a cameo in the musical adaptation of 'Mean Girls' on the big screen

John Lamparski/WireImage Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of Mean Girls, the musical film, in New York City on Jan. 8, 2024

20 years after Mean Girls, star Lindsay Lohan is still the epitome of fetch.

The former child actress, now 37, became a full-fledged movie star with roles in movies like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday before nabbing the lead role of Cady Heron in the Tina Fey-written teen comedy that has transcended generations.

After surprising fans on the red carpet for the 2024 musical adaptation, Lohan was revealed to have a cameo in the new film opposite the actress taking over her role of Cady, Angourie Rice.

Now, Lohan is enjoying a streak of hit Netflix films, and is a married woman — to husband Bader Shammas, whom she tied the knot with in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Luai, the following year.

Read on to learn more about Lohan's life now, as Mean Girls celebrates 20 years of grool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas in New York City on Nov. 9, 2022

Related: Mean Girls 20th Anniversary: Cast Explains Why It's 'Timeless' for Millennials and Gen Z Alike (Exclusive)

Lohan first sparked romance rumors with financier Shammas in February 2020, but the details of when and how they met are unknown.



The actress revealed she and Shammas had married in an Instagram post on July 2, 2022, writing alongside a photo of herself and her husband, in part, "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

Lohan and Shammas, who split their time between Dubai and the U.S., became parents in July 2023 when they welcomed their son, Luai. In Arabic, his name means "shield or protector."

In an interview with Bustle published in March, Lohan said she doesn't feel any pressure to "snap back" after having her son: "Everyone's getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass."

"I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look good so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time," the new mom added.

Patrick Redmond / Netflix Lindsay Lohan in Irish Wish (2024)

Aside from her family duties, Lohan is still going strong in the film world. Over the last year and a half, she has led two holiday-focused romantic comedies for Netflix: 2022's Falling for Christmas and this year's Irish Wish, the latter released ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Netflix originally announced a partnership with Lohan in March 2022, months before Falling for Christmas debuted on the platform. That movie marked her first major starring role in a film since 2013's The Canyons, save for a supporting role in Among the Shadows (2019).

Back in January, Netflix announced another upcoming holiday movie with Lohan titled Our Little Secret. It will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding and Lohan's Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows, plus Meadows' fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jon Rudnitsky and Chris Parnell.

"Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings," reads an official logline for the upcoming movie.

Lohan is also expected to return in a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday opposite her costar in the original film, Jamie Lee Curtis, according to a March report from The Hollywood Reporter.



Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Angourie Rice and and Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of Mean Girls, the musical film, in New York City on Jan. 8, 2024

Related: Jonathan Bennett Shares Throwback Photos with Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert as Mean Girls Turns 20

The newer Mean Girls film was adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name — which, in turn, was based on the original 2004 film. Lohan makes a cameo near the end, playing a moderator of the pivotal Mathletes tournament opposite Rice, 23, as Cady.

On the red carpet of the film's New York City premiere Jan. 8, Lohan was asked if she identifies as a "cool mom" after welcoming her son. "I hope so," she told PEOPLE exclusively with a laugh.

Rice told PEOPLE exclusively that same month that sharing screen time with Lohan during their big scene "meant so much to me."

“It is such a rare experience to really get in the head of a character and then meet someone who's done the same thing," she said. "Just to have that shared experience, it means a lot."

Mean Girls (2004) is available to stream on Paramount+ and Apple TV+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.