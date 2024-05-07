Investopedia-owner Dotdash Meredith signs content license deal with OpenAI

(Reuters) - Dotdash Meredith has signed a content license deal with OpenAI to train AI models and allow ChatGPT to answer queries with summaries attributable to America's largest digital and print publisher, the companies said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal with Dotdash Meredith, the biggest business of internet holding company IAC, follows similar tie-ups for OpenAI with the Financial Times, global news publisher Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media.

"We have not been shy about the fact that AI platforms should pay publishers for their content and that content must be appropriately attributed," Dotdash Meredith CEO Neil Vogel said.

The deal will give ChatGPT's 100 million users access to content from the more than 40 media brands owned by Dotdash Meredith, including Investopedia and the Food & Wine magazine.

(This story has been refiled to the correct the spelling of Dotdash Meredith in the headline)

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Arun Koyyur)