Janet Jackson Celebrates Mom Katherine's 94th Birthday: 'I Love You with Every Inch of My Being'

The hit-maker also toasted her brother Jackie, who shares a birthday with the Jackson family matriarch

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Janet Jackson poses for a photo with mother Katherine Jackson

Janet Jackson is honoring the Jackson family matriarch!

On Saturday, May 4, the 57-year-old pop icon toasted her mother Katherine Jackson in celebration of her 94th birthday.

"The most beautiful woman I know is 94 today," Janet wrote on Instagram. "God has blessed you in so many ways and may he continue to bless you even more each and every day."

"I love you with every inch of my being. 😘😘😘," she added.

Janet's post also included a nod to her older brother Jackie, who shares a birthday with their mom and had turned 73. "Jackie, I know you’re having such a wonderful time with your family," Janet added. "I love you. I miss you. Enjoy your very special day. ♥️😘"

Alongside her touching caption, the singer uploaded a snap of Jackie and Katherine smiling together.

Related: All About Michael Jackson's Mom, Katherine Jackson

Lester Cohen/WireImage Janet and Jackie Jackson talk to each other at the 2008 BMI Urban Awards held at the Wilshire Theatre on September 4, 2008

Meanwhile, a host of stars also saluted Katherine and her son in the post's comment section, including Viola Davis, Busta Rhymes, Marlon Wayans and SZA. "Wowww how incredible God bless her !! ❤️happy birthday," SZA wrote.

Tito Jackson also toasted Jackie and Katherine on their joint birthday, wishing his "big bro" another "year of awesome adventures" in his own Instagram post.

"Hope your day is as cool as you are, Jackie," Tito, 70, continued his capation, before shifting his focus to his mother. "Sending all my love to most wonderful woman on this planet. Grateful for the joy and wisdom you both bring into my world. 🎉🎈💖🌟"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Katherine Jackson attends the Jackson Family press conference at Beverly Hills Hotel on July 25, 2011

Related: All About Katherine Jackson's 27 Grandchildren

Janet is set to hit the road next month on tour and she got in the performing spirit ahead of her shows, giving Jimmy Fallon a bit of a dancing tutorial on The Tonight Show in April.

During her April 12 appearance on the NBC talk show, Janet snuck up behind the host as Fallon attempted her iconic “Rhythm Nation” choreography on air. “Come on, now! That’s what I’m talking about," Fallon said amid the surprise.

Revealing that she was in New York City to prepare for her upcoming global Together Again Tour dates, Janet then thanked the crowd "for making this the most successful tour to date in my career." Speaking on her 35 new summer dates, she added there will be “new surprises” and “definitely new music” this time around.

Jackson also gave Fallon something of a dance lesson in front of his audience, joking that he was “out here messing up my stuff."

"I gotta teach you how to do this properly. Listen, and then I gotta get back to rehearsal,” she said.

Jackson heads back on tour on June 4 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, with additional forthcoming dates taking place in Chicago, Denver, Boston, Bufflao, Germany, Netherlands and beyond.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.