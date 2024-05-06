Janet Jackson Sees Kylie Minogue Perform Her Las Vegas Residency After Lovers & Friends Festival Cancellation

Jackson was set to headline the one-day festival which was supposed to take place on Saturday, May 4

Janet Jackson/Instagram Janet Jackson and Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas

Pop royalty linked up in Las Vegas this weekend.

On Saturday, May 4, Janet Jackson had an epic pop star meetup with Kylie Minogue after attending her Las Vegas residency show.

"So glad I got the chance to see my friend @kylieminogue perform tonite," the "All For You" singer, 57, posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Jackson is sporting an all black ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers and an oversized blazer, while the "Come into My World" artist, 55, is clad in a white, cut-out jumpsuit covered in buttons with a metallic bodysuit underneath.

The "Together Again" performer attended her friend's set amid the cancellation of Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas — which launched in 2022 — on Saturday, May 4.

The festival's official website decided to cancel the festival on Friday, May 3.

“Organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph," they wrote in a statement.

They added: “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival."

The statement said it was "an incredibly heartbreaking decision" to cancel the one-day festival.

"We are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months,” it continued. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.” ‍

According to festival organizers, “ticket holders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment.”

Lovers & Friends was scheduled to take place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and Jackson was set to headline the event, alongside Usher and Backstreet Boys.



The lineup also included Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, TLC, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Timbaland, Mary J. Blige and Ciara.

