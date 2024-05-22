Jason Kelce Attends 45th Annual Sports Emmys After “Kelce” Doc Earned 2 Noms

'Kelce' was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Jason Kelce attends 45th Annual Sports Emmys on May 21, 2024.

Jason Kelce was on hand for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys!

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, walked the red carpet for the annual event, which took place at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, May 21, in order to represent his Prime Video documentary, Kelce!, which earned two nominations.

Jason wore a black suit jacket with matching pants for the occasion, along with a light brown newsboy hat. He posed for photos solo on the red carpet before entering Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall for the ceremony.

Although his documentary was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing, the former NFL player and his team went home empty-handed on Tuesday night.

Netflix’s The Deepest Breath, which follows free diver Alessia Zecchini as she attempted to break the world record for freediving with an expert safety diver, took home the prize for outstanding long documentary. It also beat out Full Circle, the story of a skier who was left permanently disabled in an accident; Saint of Second Chances, chronicling Mike Veeck's eccentric life and Showtime's Stand, the powerful story of basketball star and social activist Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

Meanwhile, the Golf Channel's Unredeemable, which tells adaptive golfer Alex Fourie’s story, won for outstanding editing. HBO Max's Hard Knocks season, which followed the New York Jets, Netflix's Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team and YouTube's Freeride Skiing were also nominated in the category.

The awards were hosted by The Kid Mero and featured guests included Emmy Award-winning sportscaster James Brown, Memphis Grizzlies player Jaren Jackson Jr. and Women’s National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson.

Other notable winners of the night included the Super Bowl LVIII (between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers), Monday Night Football, Inside the NBA Playoffs, the NFL draft and Real Sports With Bryant Gumball, as well as Brown, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

Despite the lack of awards, Kelce! — which features his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and brother Travis Kelce, as the family reveals personal stories and hardships from their journey to the NFL — earned its own fair share of streaming records.

In October, the documentary debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and has held its spot in the Top 5 since it premiered on Sept. 12, according to Deadline.

Jason celebrated the news on his New Heights podcast in October, saying, "By the way, the number one documentary of all time [on Amazon Prime] — did you see that, how crazy is that?”

"Everybody is just so interested in the family dynamic," Travis added. "I thought that was pretty cool man. That's fun to hang your hat on that. For those of you who don't know, it's the most-watched documentary ever on Amazon Prime Video."



