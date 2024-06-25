Jennifer Lopez Had 'Wonderful' Vacation in Italy After 'Emotional' Time: 'She's Grateful for a Break' (Source)

"The past few weeks have been emotional for her," says an exclusive source

Darren Gerrish/Getty Jennifer Lopez on Feb. 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed her getaway overseas during a challenging time in her personal life.

The Atlas actress recently spent time relaxing in Italy with friends and made her way to Paris, where she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter fashion show.

Lopez's time away comes after she canceled her summer concert tour. She's also experiencing a strain in her marriage with Ben Affleck, though neither of them has commented on that publicly.

A source says Lopez, 54, was "grateful" for time to herself. She and Affleck, 51, are "doing their own thing so far this summer," says the source.

"Jennifer's having a wonderful time in Europe. She loves Italy and visits every year. She's grateful for a break," the source adds. "The past few weeks have been emotional for her. Ben has been working in L.A. and is spending time with his kids. Everyone seems to be doing okay."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Feb. 13, 2024

Affleck, who shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, recently wrapped filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action film, in L.A.

The tour Lopez canceled in late May was set to kick off June 26 in Orlando, Florida. In a statement, Live Nation said the cancellation was because Lopez, a mom to 16-year-old twins, was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." In her own message to fans, she said she was "completely heartsick and devastated" about the decision.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on June 12, 2023

Affleck was seen confronting photographers outside their home in Beverly Hills on June 23, telling them not to flash their camera lights at them while driving down their driveway.

In video obtained by TMZ, the actor gets out of his car to tell the paparazzi, "You're gonna get me into an accident. Don't flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway. Don't do that. That's dangerous."



