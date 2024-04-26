Jeremy Renner Is 'Full of Gratitude and Inflammation' While Out for a Jog: 'Be Better, Get Stronger'

"Wishing you a Happy Friday," Jeremy Renner wrote in an inspirational message to his Instagram followers

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner via Instagram, April 26, 2024

Jeremy Renner is out for a run on a Friday!

The Avengers star posted a new video of him appearing to finish up a run outdoors on April 26 to Instagram as he shared a positive message with his followers heading into the weekend.

"Wishing you a Happy Friday … nothing but smiles today," Renner wrote in the caption to his post. "Feeling full of gratitude and inflammation 😂. Be better get Stronger everyday #recoveryroad."



Renner received a comment of appreciation from NFL tight end George Kittle, who plays for the actor's favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers. The athlete left a simple "hang loose" emoji (🤙🏻) in response to Renner's video.



More than a year removed from his near-fatal Jan. 1, 2023 snowplow accident, Renner often shares videos of himself exercising to keep followers updated on his ongoing recovery. In March, the actor shared a video of himself training with some large dumbbells in a basement gym.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow accident in 2023.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jeremy Renner on Nov. 1, 2023

Renner resumed acting early in 2024 when he returned to the set of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown to film its third season. The show recently announced its new season will premiere June 2; Renner opened up to PEOPLE about the nerves involves with getting back to work on the series in January.

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it. Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one," he said at the time. "Then you're walking, I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there. I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work."

Renner, who also made a surprise appearance at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in February, has not appeared in a live-action movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, though he did reprise his superhero role as Hawkeye in the 2021 Disney+ miniseries of the same name.



