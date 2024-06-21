Jimmy Kimmel's New Rudy Giuliani Kitchen Appliance Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof new Rudy Giuliani-themed coffee maker will keep you awake all night, and not because of the caffeine.

The late-night TV host on Thursday debuted the parody Brewdy coffee maker, an attachment in the shape of the former Donald Trump attorney’s head through which hot coffee spurts ― a reminder of when black dye oozed down the former New York City mayor’s face during a press conference in 2020.

There’s even a disturbing foaming option.

Giuliani announced his new coffee brand last month amid ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and mounting legal woes.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

