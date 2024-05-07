Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Bold Statement in Plunging Gown and Blonde Hair at 2024 Met Gala Post Joshua Jackson Split

The actress last attended the Met Gala in 2022 with Jackson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith at 2024 Met Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith has arrived — and she wants all eyes on her.

The Murder Mystery 2 actress waltzed onto the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in bold fashion and took the “Garden of Time” dress code to heart. For the Costume Institute's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed event, Turner-Smith, 37, was decked out in all white by Burberry. She wore a white tulle dress, hand-embroidered with ivory silk organza feather flowers, layered over a crystal pearl-embellished mesh underdress.

The dress featured a daring plunging neckline, which Turner-Smith used to feature a large cross necklace. She also debuted white-blonde hair for the night.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith at 2024 Met Gala

Turner-Smith had a true moment with her glam, done by Charlotte Tilbury. She rocked a dramatic smokey eye and dewy cheeks. Turner-Smith also had glossy lips to play up her look even more. Tilbury kept the style star's makeup to a neutral palette, though, staying on theme with her all-white outfit for the night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at 2022 Met Gala

Turner-Smith last attended fashion's biggest night in 2022 for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" celebration alongside her husband at the time, Joshua Jackson, 45. She wore a custom fringed beaded bodysuit with long pleated train, and he wore a three-piece morning suit — all by Gucci.

She told PEOPLE ahead of her debut that year that their looks were an "old-fashioned interpretation of evening wear."

Though Jackson had attended the gala before, Turner-Smith told PEOPLE that he kept mum on telling her what to expect from the evening.

"It's 'cause this is your first experience and it should be your first experience," Jackson said to Turner-Smith while in conversation with PEOPLE. "I am just so excited to be there with you as you experience it all for the first time."



Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith at 2022 Met Gala

She revealed a year later that she was nervous during the event, telling Elle UK that Jackson helped her through the stress of the evening.

"When I was doing the Met Gala for the first time, I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't ever want to do this.' I didn't feel good," she said of the 2022 gala. "I was not feeling the vibe."

"I remember there was this moment where my husband just took me by the hand and said, 'You deserve to be here,'" she added.

Turner-Smith confidently walked into this year's event, though, after filing for divorce from Jackson in October. In February, she opened up about the end of the marriage for the first time, telling The Times, "Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

Turner-Smith continued: "I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!"

Jackson and Turner-Smith share a daughter, Juno, 3.



