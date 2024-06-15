Joe Alwyn Calls Out 'Shameful' Internet Trolls After Taylor Swift Relationship: 'I Try and Dial That Volume Down'

"I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise," the actor said in a new interview

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty; Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn has no time for internet trolls.

The actor, 33, broke his silence on his split from Taylor Swift and opened up about the speculation and harassment that ensued in a new interview with The Sunday Times Style.

Alwyn laughed off a question about disguising himself to avoid attention, but said he does try to stay away from online commentary about his personal life, Swift-related or otherwise.

“I try and dial that volume down,” he said in the interview, which was published on Saturday, June 15.

He added, however, “I was obviously made aware of it and think that mistreating anyone, whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2020

The Conversations with Friends actor’s ability to ignore the trolls is aided by his close-knit family and network of “brilliant, authentic people” in his life, he told the Times.

“I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment,” Alwyn explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said that his over six-year relationship with Swift, 34, was "long, loving" and "fully committed” — and said he is now in a “really great place.”

When asked if he's listened to The Tortured Poets Department — the popstar’s latest album, which fans think alludes to the pair’s April 2023 breakup — Alwyn said, “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about."

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he continued. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

And, Alwyn pointed out to The Times, “what is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, a on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” he continued. “And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said.”

“I have made my peace with that,” he added.

Dave Benett/Getty Joe Alwyn

The Kinds of Kindness actor also said he sees no reason to elaborate on the reason the couple parted ways, despite what Swift’s fans may speculate.

“As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private,” he said. “It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

“And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he added. “I feel really good.”

As for his romantic life, Alwyn’s lips remain sealed. “I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now," he said.

Following her split from Alwyn, Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.



