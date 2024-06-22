Jonathan Majors Thanks “My Queen” Meagan Good, Recalls Arrest While Accepting Hollywood Unlocked’s Perseverance Award

Jonathan Majors was surrounded by supporters on Friday as he accepted his first award since he was convicted of assault and harassment in December.

The Creed III actor thanked God and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee as he accepted the Perseverance Award at the 4th Impact Awards in Los Angeles while reflecting on his arrest and guilty verdict in his speech.

“I reckon folks wanna know about this last year,” Majors said in a clip shared on X. “As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that. I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang. … I felt like a little scared, weak boy.”

He continued, “Despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. And this is what happens to Black people all too often. Guilt and innocence often have little to do with the outcome. That’s the harsh reality I learned. But I know Black men face this every day. It deeply impacts us, changes the way we navigate through the world.”

Majors immediately broke down in tears as Iyanla Vanzant presented him with the award, greeting him with a kiss on the forehead and a hug.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th Impact Awards on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

The MCU star acknowledged, “I’m just me. … I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings, I acknowledge them. I love my craft. I love my daughter, my family, my dog, my workout buddies who came out here. I appreciate y’all. I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested and has been strengthened by this testimony.

“There will be moments in your life when things get dark, and I mean really dark. And I’ve seen them depths, I’ve seen that darkness in myself. I’ve sat in that pitch black, and what I’ve learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again.”

He then went on to thank those who have been his “light” and show him support, including “my brother Will Smith, letting a homie know, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you man. Stay up.’ Tyler Perry breathed life into me, just supporting and loving on people the way he does. David Oyelowo and his whole group on Threads — I think some of y’all may be on that thread, I won’t participate because it’s crazy — but I feel the love. Deon and Roxanne Taylor gave me an office in their production office when I was walking through the desert, feeling lost and crazy. [They] put a battery in my back, as he says. Courtney B. Vance has been with me since Lovecraft Country, my Uncle George forever. Whoopi Goldberg fed me and Meagan one day — we wasn’t hungry, but we were over there hanging out — and she breathed this light of wisdom and understanding and caring onto me and my queen.

“And it was Whoopi who allowed us to understand the support of community. I appreciate all of y’all. They are extraordinary people,” added Majors.

Majors went on to thank “all the women in my family,” but not before he burst into tears again while thanking Good, who attended the event with him.

“I love you beyond all limit, with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you,” he said. “I don’t need to be so tough and strong when you carried me so, so, so many nights. I love you.”

The Harder They Fall actor sang the chorus of Chaka Khan’s ‘Through the Fire’ as the crowd laughed.

“And just to Ella, my baby girl, we gonna be alright. And your father loves you,” added Majors. “I love you and I thank you for this.”

After Majors was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment in his domestic violence case with ex Grace Jabbari, he was sentenced to probation and to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program.

Although he was fired from several projects and dropped by his talent management company, Majors has booked his first role since the trial, Martin Villeneuve’s Merciless.

