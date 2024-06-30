Jordan Knight Breaks Brother Jonathan's Heart with Tough Advice on “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp ”(Exclusive)

Jordan encourages his brother to think with his head and not his heart when renovating a previously abandoned, 12-acre New Hampshire camp into a vacation spot

Jonathan Knight has to face some harsh realities about starting a business in the new episode of Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp.

The New Kids on the Block star's HGTV home renovation spinoff series follows his journey as he attempts to turn a previously abandoned 12-acre New Hampshire camp into a vacation destination in six months. In an exclusive first look at Tuesday's episode (above), Jonathan, 55, meets with his brother Jordan Knight to get some business advice after a tree falls on one of the cabins on the property.

"If I was to fix it, it's probably like $20,000 more than what it would cost to build a brand new structure," Jonathan tells Jordan, 54, over coffee at his younger brother's Italian restaurant Novara in Milton, Mass. "It breaks my heart."

Jonathan tells his brother and fellow NKOTB bandmate that he'd rather restore the old cabin than demolish it — no matter the extra cost. But it's not a smart business decision and Jordan doesn't mince words letting his sibling know.

"What I've learned from doing business," Jordan says, "You really want to make the tough decision to not spend as much money. I would say knock it down."

A torn Jonathan says that scrapping the old structure will "crush me" although Jordan reminds him that every expense when running a business — whether it's a restaurant, a live music tour or a potential vacation resort — adds up.

After giving Jonathan his unfiltered opinion, Jordan asks whether he has done projections on potential costs or revenue, to which his older brother replies, "No, I just in my heart know it's gonna work and people are going to come."



Jordan proceeds to list several other aspects of the business, like finding employees, researching competitors and designing a logo. After which Jonathan confesses, "Wow, I look like a real dumb--- right now. I don't know what I've spent to date, I don't know who I'm gonna hire, I don't know what demographics are gonna come here. I think I'm in over my head."

He laughs, before adding, "I don't even own a computer."

In an exclusive interview in May, Jonathan told PEOPLE that he'd always dreamed of owning a hospitality business, whether a bed and breakfast or a boutique hotel.

"I fell in love when I saw [the campground] and jumped at the chance to make that dream a reality. We definitely took on a lot with this one, but it was just a great opportunity and I knew I had to do it," he said.

Jonathan and Jordan —along with NKOTB members Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre — are currently performing around the country on their 2024 Magic Summer Tour. In May, the band also released Still Kids, their first full studio album in 11 years.

The next episode of Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp airs Tuesday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



