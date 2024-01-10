Julia Hartley-Brewer sparks 15,000 complaints over TalkTV interview

Julia Hartley-Brewer's TalkTV show has received 15,000 complaints. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer has sparked more than 15,000 complaints to Ofcom after apparently "screaming" at a Palestinian MP during a TalkTV interview.

Hartley-Brewer angered viewers during a chat with Dr Mustafa Barghouti on her TalkTV show on 3 January by shouting over the top of her guest and accusing him of being uncomfortable listening to women speak.

The journalist, who has often appeared as a contributor on ITV's This Morning, was accused of being "rude" and "a disgrace" when a clip of the interview was shared online and reached a wider audience.

Julia Hartley-Brewer clashes with with Palestinian MP Dr Mustafa Barghouti after the Hamas deputy leader was assassinated.



Julia: “For the love of God, let me finish the sentence man!”



Mustafa: “You are misleading the public!"@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/uVar87ijYM — TalkTV (@TalkTV) January 3, 2024

Now, more than 15,500 complaints have been received by Ofcom over the interview where Hartley-Brewer repeatedly cut off Dr Barghouti and screamed at him.

The Palestinian MP had been invited onto the TalkTV show following a senior Hamas leader being killed in an Israeli drone strike and Hartley-Brewer quickly lost patience as he spoke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, putting her head in her hands and telling him there wasn't time for his explanation.

She also looked around the studio laughing while he was speaking, and then interrupted one of his answers with: "Please don’t say that again, we don’t have time for that, you’ve made that point five times already."

Julia Hartley-Brewer was accused of screaming over a guest. (Getty Images)

As Dr Barghouti told her he didn't know what she had time for, she shouted: "For the love of god let me finish a sentence man!

"Maybe you’re not used to women talking, I don’t know, but I’d like to finish the sentence!"

Dr Barghouti told her: "You are misleading the public," but as the interview ended Hartley-Brewer said: "Sorry to have been a woman speaking to you but there you are."

Commenting on the interview clip on X, one person wrote: "Absolutely disgusting. This is not journalism. Shame on you for speaking to anyone this way, let alone a Palestinian who is watching his country burn to ashes. “Ur not used to women speaking,” what kind of absolute total dehumanizing BS is that?"

The broadcaster sparked outrage over her interview style. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Someone else added: "Julia Hartley Brewer .. real hatred and racism has came through! what a rude presenter, not the way to speak to guests on your show!!"

Another person commented: "This creature should be fired. Absolute disgrace."

Someone else wrote: "Julia Hartley-Brewer is an utter disgrace in this interview. ‘Maybe you’re not used to women talking?’ Islamophobic tropes 101."

