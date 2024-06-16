Justin Bieber's Mom Says He'll Be the 'Best Daddy Ever' on Father's Day: 'You've Always Wanted to Be a Dad'

The singer and wife Hailey Bieber announced they are expecting their first baby in May 2024

Pattie Mallette/Instagram Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette is celebrating her son's first Father's Day as a soon-to-be dad.

On Sunday, June 16, the Grammy winner's mom toasted his journey toward fatherhood — a month after he and wife Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting their first baby.

Sharing a handful of snaps on Instagram — including a couple of Bieber, 30, with his pregnant wife, 27 — Mallette began her caption, writing, "Happy Father's Day, Justin."

"You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember," Mallette, 49, continued. "You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!! 🥰"

On her Instagram Stories, Bieber's mother reposted one of the images, writing "Happy Father's Day my son. Soooo excited."

Mallette also celebrated Bieber's grandfather Bruce by sharing a couple snaps of him posing with her and Justin.

"I’m so grateful you’re in my life. Your presence, support, and kindness have meant the world to me," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for always being there, and for the love you’ve given. You’re a great dad and wonderful grandfather. I cherish you deeply. I love you so much!"

Pattie Mallette Instagram Pattie Mallette, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber.

The Biebers announced their pregnancy in May through a joint Instagram post on May 9.

A source told PEOPLE that the day the duo found out they are going to become parents was "just the best day for them."

"Everyone is excited for them," the source added. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."



